Lake Central school board hopefuls running for three seats this fall

ST. JOHN — Six candidates are running for seats on the Lake Central School Corp. board this November.
Three current members of the board will run to keep seats with challengers Jennie Medlen, Roger Florkiewicz and Alicia Paul looking to join.
Medlen will run against member Don Bacso to represent Dyer on the board.
Bacso is a 12-year member of the board who served through the passage of the district’s 2011 referendum, funding efforts to rebuild and renovate Protsman Elementary and Lake Central High School, and its 2018, referendum supporting competitive teacher pay and staff retention.
“We have made many monumental decisions over those years to enhance the education process for our students,” Bacso said.
If reelected, Bacso said he plans to prioritize continued accountability, student progress, funding for staff development and a fiscally responsible budget.
Medlen, a teacher at South Suburban College in Chicago, said she hopes to build communication and trust within the district, especially when it comes to relaying information about the spread of the coronavirus within schools.
Medlen said she would like to spearhead a series of community forums to hear from students, teachers and parents on this topic and others.
“I’m at a point in my life where I really feel I have a lot to contribute,” Medlen said. “Part of my platform is to find ways to maximize fiscal allocations to make sure that everything we do supports students and supports teachers in the classroom.”
She also would like to see the implementation of service learning projects for students throughout the district. The school board hopeful is leading a bicycle tour through the neighbors of Dyer this month.
Three candidates are running for one at-large seat this fall.
Current member Janice Malchow joined the Lake Central board after running in 2012. In that time, Malchow said she has worked hard to progress communication and community dialogue among Lake Central leadership, adding there is still work to do and this continues to be a top priority for the board.
Malchow is currently the legislative representative for the board. The retired school teacher and administrator said she tries to take a data-informed approach to decision making and would like to focus on strategic planning as a future goal.
“I would describe myself as someone who’s dedicated to quality public education,” Malchow said. “I am the person who is the advocate for our school community, students and staff.”
Malchow is running against Roger Florkiewicz and Alicia Paul for the board’s open at-large seat.
Florkiewicz is a business owner and parent who said he felt compelled to run for the board following the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The parent to two Lake Central high schoolers said he would prioritize accountability among administration and counts investments in technology as a major goal.
Lake Central school board rejects full e-learning proposal, opts for parent choice in reopening plan
Florkiewicz said he would like to raise awareness of special education programming and promote flexibility in meeting teachers’ needs.
“When COVID hit, that was the last straw for me,” Florkiewicz said. “There’s things that can be done and I can help with this.”
Paul said she also decided to run after the pandemic with concerns about planning and communication. She said she has since seen the district work to make the best of a difficult situation, but plans to continue improving upon communication with parents.
A mom to a third grader at Watson Elementary, Paul said she hopes to bring a fresh voice to the board as well as an open ear to educators.
If elected, Paul said she will put the pay she receives as a school board member toward a school supply fund for teachers’ classroom needs.
“A Lake Central education is an exceptional one and I want to foster that for all of our students,” Paul said.
School Board President Cindy Sues is running unopposed for the board’s St. John seat. Sues said she plans to continue working toward her goals of running fiscally sound, top-ranking schools with classes that prepare students for a college education.
“I’m proud to be a part of Lake Central,” Sues said. “I’m proud of the staff that we’re able to hire and retain to teach our kids.”
