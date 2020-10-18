Lake Central school board hopefuls running for three seats this fall

Florkiewicz is a business owner and parent who said he felt compelled to run for the board following the district’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The parent to two Lake Central high schoolers said he would prioritize accountability among administration and counts investments in technology as a major goal.

Florkiewicz said he would like to raise awareness of special education programming and promote flexibility in meeting teachers’ needs.

“When COVID hit, that was the last straw for me,” Florkiewicz said. “There’s things that can be done and I can help with this.”

Paul said she also decided to run after the pandemic with concerns about planning and communication. She said she has since seen the district work to make the best of a difficult situation, but plans to continue improving upon communication with parents.

A mom to a third grader at Watson Elementary, Paul said she hopes to bring a fresh voice to the board as well as an open ear to educators.

If elected, Paul said she will put the pay she receives as a school board member toward a school supply fund for teachers’ classroom needs.

“A Lake Central education is an exceptional one and I want to foster that for all of our students,” Paul said.