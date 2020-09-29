Lake Central to have early release on Wednesdays to allow for teacher prep time

“Many teachers are struggling to keep up with the demands of creating the digital content and doing the dual delivery model,” Veracco said Monday night. “We need extra time to prepare both individually and with other teachers in the same grade level or department.”

Lake Central school officials have considered late arrivals or early dismissals in past school years, but were reluctant to implement those practices because of the hardships it could create for families, especially those with younger students, Veracco said.

“Many of our staff members are stressed and anxious about the change, the dramatic change,” Larry Veracco said Monday. “We’ve said many times we cannot afford to lose our dedicated professionals here among Lake Central teachers. We do want our teachers to provide the best instruction and we believe this is a solid plan to help them do so.”

Lake Central High School students enrolled in a morning Hammond Area Career Center class will leave their career and technical education programs half an hour early to return to the high school for 30 minutes of their 45-minute third period class.

The school board voted in support of the district’s recommendations Monday night, but expressed concern that 90 minutes may not be enough time for teachers.