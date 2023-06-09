ST. JOHN — When Martin Kisel was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, he didn’t even know what cancer was.

“He just knew that it hurt,” his mom, Colleen, said.

After a few weeks of painful treatments, the 7-year-old refused to leave the house.

“He was so scared,” Colleen, who lives in Oak Forest, Illinois, recalled.

So she began to bribe him with small toys, anything to make the treatments easier. Three decades later, Colleen and the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation are making treatments easier for thousands of children across the country.

When Martin started treatment, Colleen wasn’t sure whether he was going to be one of the “winners,” a child who doesn’t experience a relapse.

“I can remember feeling like, I’m going to make his life the best I can. That’s what I was thinking because I was watching kids die with the same cancer” that Martin had, Colleen said, her eyes filling with tears. “It’s really hard on these kids, the treatment is years-long, and it’s very, very painful.”

Martin underwent about four years of treatment, first at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, then at Advocate’s Hope Children’s Hospital. After it became clear his treatment had been successful, Colleen began to think about all the other children undergoing painful spinal taps, bone marrow aspirations and rounds of chemotherapy. She filled an “itty-bitty” wooden box with used library books, CDs and VHS tapes, and brought it to the clinic.

Colleen launched the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation in 1996. The Orland Park, Illinois-based nonprofit places treasure chests filled with toys in pediatric oncology facilities across the country. The foundation has boxes in 21 states and 66 locations. With help from a few local woodworkers, the foundation will soon add a 67th location.

“The community really got behind the idea,” Colleen said. “Now we have a warehouse full of toys. We supply thousands of kids with toys every month.”

Over the years, Colleen’s brother, Tom Nagle, has built several treasure chests for the foundation. This winter, Nagle, who lives in St. John, asked if any of his co-workers at Robinson Engineering would be interested in doing some volunteer woodworking. Adam Glens, Randell Gann and Bob Birlson said “yes” right away.

Birlson called the project a “no-brainer.” He and Glens have experienced the stress of having an ill child; each has a son who battled an illness when they were born.

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the second-leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14; accidents is the first. About 1,040 children younger than 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2023, although major advances in treatment have improved the overall survival rate. In the mid-1970s, the five-year survival rate for children with cancer was 58%; today, it is 85%.

The team crafted three chests, one of which will go to a naval base in Virginia. The boxes feature soft-close hinges and rounded lids. Each has a shiny golden dollar pressed into it, a practice Nagle learned from his grandmother.

“She told me it would bring wealth to whoever has it,” he explained.

The chests will be white-washed, then painted.

Volunteering has always been an important part of Robinson Engineering’s mission. When the South Holland company celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2012, it organized 75 volunteer events. This year, Robinson instituted a practice called Volunteer Time Off, or VTO. For every hour employees spend volunteering for a pre-approved cause, they can get an hour of time off. Employees can get up to 16 hours of VTO in a calendar year.

Nagle said Robinson wants employees to be engaged in the communities where they work.

“I’m blessed to have the support of my brother, Robinson Engineering and the community,” Colleen said.

These days, Martin is a healthy 37-year-old who lives in Denver and continues to support his mother’s work.

This summer, he and some friends will complete the fifth Climb for the Kids, which raises money for the foundation. They are going to climb La Plata Peak, the fifth-highest summit in the Rocky Mountains. Previous climbs have raised more than $14,000; the Climb for the Kids GoFundMe page is at gofundme.com/f/climbforthekids-2023.

The foundation encourages local communities to host toy drives. The organization also accepts monetary donations and gift cards, which are given to teens undergoing treatment. More information is available at treasurechest.org.

