Mike Aurelio tapped to serve as at-large St. John councilman; Bryan Blazak switches to Ward 1 seat

ST. JOHN — During a recent Republican caucus, Mike Aurelio was tapped to serve as an at-large St. John councilman in a 9-6 vote.
Aurelio's appointment comes after Paul Panczuk resigned from his Ward 1 seat effective March 1, citing a change at his job.
In wake of Panczuk's resignation, Councilman Bryan Blazak was voted to move into the Ward 1 seat.
Council President Gerald Swets saidpar the move came after Blazak agreed to let Panczuk run for the Ward 1 seat during the previous election.
"Now that the Ward 1 spot is open, Bryan says, 'I've got my opportunity to take that again,'" Swets said.
Blazak switching seats left his at-large position open, creating the need for a second caucus for an at-large seat, for which Aurelio and Patricia Sims-Smierciak applied.
Aurelio, a Ward 3 resident, prevailed.
Aurelio has lived in St. John for five years after relocating his fastener and automated machinery business to Indiana, he said Saturday.
While in Illinois, Aurelio served as school board president in District 113A in Lemont, he told The Times, noting he planned on running in the upcoming Town Council election.
Most recently, Aurelio served as the chairman of St. John Township. He has since resigned from the position upon becoming a councilman, he said.
Aurelio is currently the president and an elected committeeman for the St. John Republican Party and also is the secretary of the Lake County Republican Party.
"I'm hoping to bring my business experience, experience making decisions, a private sector point of view (to the Council)," Aurelio said.
"I've negotiated two teachers' contracts at the school district, so I have experience working collaboratively on a board before. I want to continue that, I want to work together with the other council members."
Both appointments were made during caucuses for the St. John Republican Party, one during which a spectator was allowed to attend and another where the public was asked to leave.
Dozens showed up Monday to the St. John Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 717 to observe the vote to fill an at-large council seat.
As soon as the caucus began, attendees who weren't a precinct committee person, a staff member, a candidate or the immediate family of a candidate, were asked to leave the room.
Before the room cleared, John Reed, a local attorney who was appointed to oversee the caucus, explained caucuses are considered private meetings.
"It is representative government. The people did elect these people to pick replacements in the event that one was necessary," Reed said. "It's a microcosm of the electorate is what it's supposed to be."
Some of those asked to leave said the closed meeting calls attention to the lack of transparency within the party.
"In past caucuses that I was a part of many years ago, they always had a roped off area for observers, and they were always allowed to stay," Kim Krull, former Lake County Republican chairman, said. "I'm not sure why this time they didn't want anybody to stay and watch what they were doing."
About 40 minutes later, the caucus was done, Aurelio beat out Sims-Smierciak, who has served on the town's sanitary district board for 16 years.
Sims-Smierciaksaid, "The precinct committee people made a choice. I was a qualified candidate, but I didn't get the votes."
Also at issue Monday was the vote of a vice-committeeman who voted a Democratic ballot during the 2020 primary election.
Aurelio said the information was discovered too late to have the vice-committeeman disqualified, but even if the vice-committeeman's vote was considered void, his appointment would stand with an 8-6 vote.
The St. John Republican Party is looking to fill the vice-committeeman post, Aurelio added.
"I want Republicans voting in Republican caucuses only," he said.