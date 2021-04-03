Mike Aurelio tapped to serve as at-large St. John councilman; Bryan Blazak switches to Ward 1 seat

"It is representative government. The people did elect these people to pick replacements in the event that one was necessary," Reed said. "It's a microcosm of the electorate is what it's supposed to be."

Some of those asked to leave said the closed meeting calls attention to the lack of transparency within the party.

"In past caucuses that I was a part of many years ago, they always had a roped off area for observers, and they were always allowed to stay," Kim Krull, former Lake County Republican chairman, said. "I'm not sure why this time they didn't want anybody to stay and watch what they were doing."

About 40 minutes later, the caucus was done, Aurelio beat out Sims-Smierciak, who has served on the town's sanitary district board for 16 years.

Sims-Smierciaksaid, "The precinct committee people made a choice. I was a qualified candidate, but I didn't get the votes."

Also at issue Monday was the vote of a vice-committeeman who voted a Democratic ballot during the 2020 primary election.

Aurelio said the information was discovered too late to have the vice-committeeman disqualified, but even if the vice-committeeman's vote was considered void, his appointment would stand with an 8-6 vote.