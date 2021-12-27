Mixed-use development in St. John finalizes plans ahead of public hearing

ST. JOHN— A mixed-use development could be coming to the southwest side of St. John as soon as this spring.
After first meeting with the St. John Plan Commission in Feb. 2021, the developers of St. John Commons have attended commission meetings almost monthly. Commissioners were largely concerned about the housing density within the mixed-use planned unit development (PUD).
Using feedback from commissioners and residents, the project has "evolved," dropping from about 36 housing units to 22, said Nick Georgiou, senior project leader with SUMAC Architects. The project would turn a 20-acre parcel of land at 10201 Calumet Ave. into a mix of retail, housing and office space.
Two retail buildings would sit on 25,000 square feet at the front of the development. The middle of St. John Commons includes 12,000 square feet of office space, topped by 10 condos, what Georgiou calls the "live-work" component.
Behind the live-work area, 10 duplex villa units will be "heavily screened' from adjacent housing by a landscaped berm. Two plots for single-family homes sit in a cul-de-sac on the south end of the property line, creating a total of 32 residential units throughout the development.
A retention pond with an active fountain will sit between the villas and the condos, and a bike path will connect to Calumet Avenue where there will also be a gazebo.
The project will cost about $18 million to $20 million, Georgiou estimated. The developer, Summer Winds Commercial, LLC, hopes to break ground in spring of 2022.
St. John residents shared concerns about the connectivity of the project, wanting to ensure the residential and commercial elements were separate. Residents in the live-work component and the villas can walk to the commercial area. Though, the only way to access the commercial area via car will be from Calumet Avenue, Georgiou said.
A public hearing was supposed to take place on Dec. 1, however, the developers were required to post notice of the public hearing in two newspapers 10 days before the meeting. A notice ran in The Times of Northwest Indiana on the correct date, but publication in a second newspaper did not occur until Nov. 24. Because proper notice was not given, the commission voted to defer the vote until its Jan. 5 meeting.
“We have worked with the Plan Commission and mutually have evolved the project to what would be acceptable for the town,” Georgiou said.