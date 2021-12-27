Mixed-use development in St. John finalizes plans ahead of public hearing

ST. JOHN— A mixed-use development could be coming to the southwest side of St. John as soon as this spring.

After first meeting with the St. John Plan Commission in Feb. 2021, the developers of St. John Commons have attended commission meetings almost monthly. Commissioners were largely concerned about the housing density within the mixed-use planned unit development (PUD).

Using feedback from commissioners and residents, the project has "evolved," dropping from about 36 housing units to 22, said Nick Georgiou, senior project leader with SUMAC Architects. The project would turn a 20-acre parcel of land at 10201 Calumet Ave. into a mix of retail, housing and office space.

Two retail buildings would sit on 25,000 square feet at the front of the development. The middle of St. John Commons includes 12,000 square feet of office space, topped by 10 condos, what Georgiou calls the "live-work" component.

Behind the live-work area, 10 duplex villa units will be "heavily screened' from adjacent housing by a landscaped berm. Two plots for single-family homes sit in a cul-de-sac on the south end of the property line, creating a total of 32 residential units throughout the development.