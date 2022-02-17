Mixed-use development planned for St. John makes amendments

ST. JOHN — Plans are still being finalized for a mixed-use development looking to call the southwest side of St. John home.

The developers of the St. John Commons mixed-use development have attended Plan Commission meetings almost monthly for about a year. Commissioners were largely concerned about the housing density within the mixed-use planned unit development (PUD). The project would turn a 20-acre parcel of land at 10201 Calumet Ave. into a mix of retail, housing and office space.

The St. John Plan Commission heard a revised plan from Nick Georgiou, senior project leader with SUMAC Architects, during a Wednesday night special meeting.

Over the past 12 months St. John Commons has "evolved," dropping from about 36 housing units to 22, and now, opting for 13 cottage home lots instead of 10 duplex villa lots Georgiou said.

Two retail buildings would sit on 25,000 square feet at the front of the development. The middle of St. John Commons includes 12,000 square feet of office space, topped by 10 condos, what Georgiou calls the "live-work" component.

Behind the live-work area, the 13 cottage homes will replace the proposed 10 duplex villa lots. Two plots for single-family homes sit in a cul-de-sac on the south end of the property line. The 13 cottage home lots will be 60 feet wide.

The project will cost about $18 million to $20 million, Georgiou estimated. The developer, Summer Winds Commercial, LLC, hopes to break ground in spring of 2022.

The existing PUD will need to be amended before the Plan Commission can make a recommendation to the Town Council.

In a study session immediately following the Plan Commission special meeting, commissioners heard a presentation for a Planet Fitness proposed for a vacant lot at the intersection of Earl Drive and 93rd Avenue, located near the Shops of Ravenwood Square. The proposed Planet Fitness would be 18,000 square feet.

The commission also heard a presentation for the Streamside subdivision, which would bring 54 single-family homes to 37 1/2 acres of land at 12811 109th Ave.

On Wednesday, the Plan Commission also approved a stack of 11 meeting minutes dating back to January of 2021. The approval comes after the Indiana Public Access Counselor released an opinion that the town violated both the Open Door Law and the Access to Public Records Act by not having a number of meeting minutes.

As of Jan. 25, the town was missing Town Council and Redevelopment Commission minutes dating back to July 2021. Board of Zoning Appeals minutes dating back to April 2021, and Plan Commission minuting date all the way back to October 2020.

The Open Door Law requires attendance, general information discussed and all votes taken be recorded after every public meeting.

