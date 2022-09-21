 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oktoberfest returns to St. John this weekend

St. John Evangelist's annual Oktoberfest

Indiana State Rep. Hal Slager, left, presents Frank Schilling with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award at St. John Evangelist's annual Oktoberfest in 2021. They were joined by State Senator Rick Niemeyer, second from left, State Representative Michael Ayelsworth and Frank's wife Shirley Schilling.

 John J. Watkins, fille, The Times

ST. JOHN — Residents can enjoy German food, drinks and music as the 16th annual Oktoberfest returns this weekend in the St. John the Evangelist old parish parking lot.

The festival will include activities for all ages, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, hula hooping and a fire truck for children and families.

Older crowds can enjoy a beverage in the Bier Garden or indulge in a schnitzel, bratwurst, freshly baked pretzels and other German delicacies.

Attendees can enjoy live music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band, Indy Polkamotion and others. 

The schedule starts 6-11 p.m. Friday, continues 2-11 p.m. Saturday and concludes noon-8 p.m. Saturday.

The live music schedule and food and beer menus can be found  at stjohnoktoberfest.com.

