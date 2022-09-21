Oktoberfest returns to St. John this weekend

ST. JOHN — Residents can enjoy German food, drinks and music as the 16th annual Oktoberfest returns this weekend in the St. John the Evangelist old parish parking lot.
The festival will include activities for all ages, including face painting, pumpkin decorating, hula hooping and a fire truck for children and families.
Older crowds can enjoy a beverage in the Bier Garden or indulge in a schnitzel, bratwurst, freshly baked pretzels and other German delicacies.
Attendees can enjoy live music by the Ed Wagner Brass Band, Indy Polkamotion and others.
The schedule starts 6-11 p.m. Friday, continues 2-11 p.m. Saturday and concludes noon-8 p.m. Saturday.
The live music schedule and food and beer menus can be found at
stjohnoktoberfest.com.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Rebuild 6
Sue Daily of Hillside Community Church of Crown Point paints the top of a Merrillville resident’s shed Saturday during the Christmas in September effort by Rebuilding Together of South Lake County. Volunteers worked on eight properties that day.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Rebuild 2
Joel Krooswyk of CrossPoint Church in Crown Point replaces a door on a Merrillville resident’s property Saturday during the Christmas in September effort by Rebuilding Together of South Lake County. Volunteers worked on eight properties that day.
Steve Euvino, The Times
091722-spt-fbh-che-val_3
Chesterton’s Owen Edlen (90) sacks Valparaiso quarterback Ian Wilson (12) in the second quarter Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
091722-spt-fbh-che-val_17
Chesterton head coach Mark Peterson talks with Bryce Thoma (1) along the side line in the second quarter Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Portage at Crown Point football
Crown Point's Seamus Malaski scores a touchdown.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Portage at Crown Point football
Portage's Evan Collins, left, and Adam Corba can't stop a touchdown by Crown Point's JJ Johnson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart at Lowell football
Lowell's Riley Bank, right, gets off a pass before the tackle from Hobart's Bradley Gibson on Friday in Lowell.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart at Lowell football
Lowell student fans react after a Red Devils first down Friday in Lowell.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gary State of the City
Mayor Jerome Prince and his wife, DeAnna, step out onto the field as for the Gary State of the City address Thursday at U.S. Steel Yard.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary State of the City
Mayor Jerome Prince delivers the Gary State of the City address Thursday at U.S. Steel Yard.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary State of the City
Students from Gary Lighthouse and Calumet New Tech high schools attend as Mayor Jerome Prince delivers the Gary State of the City address Thursday at U.S. Steel Yard.
John J. Watkins, The Times
091522-spt-bso-che-cp_10
Chesterton’s Sebastian Kogl (9) takes the header over Crown Point’s Tyler Hudak (23) in the first half at Crown Point High School on Wednesday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
091522-spt-bso-che-cp_2
Chesterton’s Cal Stuckert (25), Michael Shumate (6), Zarek Sferzai (14) and John Kovalan (16) go up to stop Crown Point’s Carter Beckman (3) in the first half at Crown Point High School Wednesday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_2
Munster’s Gracyn Gilliard (15), Brooklyn Clayton (11), Aiden Leverick (5), Taylor Schroer (2) and Lauren Wallace (3) celebrate a point with Emma Robbins (14) in the second game against Highland on Tuesday evening at Munster High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
091422-spt-gvb-hig-mun_6
Munster’s Brooklyn Clayton (11) serves in the third game against Highland Tuesday evening at Munster High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
America's Race held in recognition of 9/11 attacks
A runner carries hoses, symbolic of the firefighters on 9/11 at Twin Towers, as he takes part in the race.
Deborah Laverty
America's Race held in recognition of 9/11 attacks
Runners step off Sunday at America's Race.
Deborah Laverty
Schererville 9/11 remembrance
Memorial committee member Mike O'Rourke plants flags around the Schererville 9/11 Memorial on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Schererville 9/11 remembrance
Schererville resident Trevor Davison left flowers at the Schererville 9/11 Memorial on Sunday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Schererville 9/11 remembrance
Michael and Jodi Osborne stop to pay tribute Sunday at the Schererville 9/11 Memorial.
John J. Watkins, The Times
