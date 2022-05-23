‘Picture God created’ has home at St. John shrine

ST. JOHN — The Shrine of Christ’s Passion has a new tenant, one who hails from south of the border but who is revered as patroness of all the Americas.

“May the Virgin of Guadalupe inspire us always,” said Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, participating in the dedication ceremony for the Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza at the shrine.

Joining McClory were the Rev. Sammie Maletta, pastor of nearby St. John the Evangelist Parish, the Rev. Francis J. “Father Rocky” Hoffman, executive director and CEO of Relevant Radio, a Catholic radio station, and the Rev. Diego Florez, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in East Chicago.

“If you love Jesus, you love his mother,” McClory said in his homily. “When you draw close to Mary, you draw close to Jesus.”

Maletta, who has witnessed the growth of the shrine, commented, “This is another glorious day in the history of the Shrine of Christ’s Passion.”

The St. John pastor cited Frank and Shirley Schilling, founders and developers of the shrine, for their dedication to what the priest called “truly a legacy.”

Hoffman called Sunday a “day of great happiness,” noting that people will come to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza for a myriad of reasons, from baptisms to weddings.

Florez came with members of the namesake parish from East Chicago to the dedication.

“Viva Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe,” Florez said. “Long live Our Lady of Guadalupe.”

The priest added, “When you see the face of Mary, you see the face of Jesus. God lives in here. She lives with us.”

On the morning of Dec. 9, 1531, according to Catholic Online, Juan Diego, a 57-year-old native peasant farmer born under Aztec rule but converted to Catholicism, was walking to Mass when he heard something that sounded like birds. Approaching Tepeyac Hill, the site of an Aztec temple, he had an apparition of the Virgin Mary, appearing as a native princess.

The lady insisted that Juan Diego see his bishop about building a church on the site of the apparition. Twice he approached the bishop, who was skeptical about the request. The bishop finally asked for a sign, upon which the lady told Juan Diego to go to the top of Tepeyac Hill to find fresh flowers, an unusual request for December.

Juan Diego obeyed and gathered roses in his tilma, or cloak. Upon returning to the bishop, Juan Diego opened the tilma, only to find no roses but an image of the lady.

The image on the cloak shows a pregnant, brown-skinned woman, her head bowed and her hands in prayer. She is standing on a crescent moon, an Aztec symbol, and on her blue cloak are stars arranged as they were the morning of that first apparition.

A church was built on Tepeyac Hill, today a suburb of Mexico City. The tilma, made from cactus fiber, remains preserved.

Veneration to Our Lady of Guadalupe dates back to the 18th century when Pope Benedict XIV declared her patroness of what was then “New Spain.” Her feast day on the Catholic calendar is Dec. 12.

As an expectant mother, Our Lady of Guadalupe is also revered as the patroness of the unborn.

Pope John Paul II, who visited the shrine in Mexico, canonized Juan Diego in 2002 as the first Catholic saint indigenous to the Americas. His feast day is Dec. 9.

Among the hundreds of people at the dedication was Karina Balderas, of Lansing, who commented that Our Lady of Guadalupe “represents us as Latinos. She brings us to God. She is the picture God created, the one He gave to us.”

Balderas added, “She is the messenger to God. She’s the one who takes us to God. She is the way.”

The Guadalupe Plaza also features a tunnel and a meditation chapel. Committee members traveled to Mexico City to see the actual shrine.

The plaza is the latest addition to the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, a half-mile-long walking path depicting the passion and death of Jesus.

Work on the shrine began in 2001. The multimedia interaction prayer trail features 40 bronze statues of figures from the time of Christ.

Operated by a private foundation, the shrine also features a sanctity of life shrine, Moses carrying the Ten Commandments from Mt. Sinai and the 33-foot-high Our Lady of the New Millennium statue of Mary.

Following the blessing, people placed roses at the foot of the bronze likeness of the lady, while others prayed in the chapel.

Among those receiving a blessing from the bishop following the dedication ceremony were Carnelo and Daniela Martinez, of Berwyn, whose ministry includes making rose-petal rosaries.

Daniela Martinez commented, “Our Lady of Guadalupe brings us closer to Jesus. Through her, we can grow in faith. She brought Jesus to the Americas.”

Eve Figueroa, of Chicago, also met McClory. For Figueroa, Our Lady of Guadalupe is significant because, historically, “She brought everyone together. [The government] was trying to make drastic changes.”

Martinez added, “We love her as a mother. She’s our queen.”

