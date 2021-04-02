Portion of Joliet Street in St. John to close Monday

ST. JOHN — As soon as Monday, a portion of Joliet Street will be closed for a couple of weeks for road work.

Weather permitting, Joliet Street will be closed from Thielen to Hart streets for about two weeks, Milestone Contractors, formerly Walsh & Kelly, announced.

The road will be repaved, repaired and partially widened, the town said in an announcement.

Commercial access to Industrial Drive will be maintained while work is underway, however, there could be temporary flagged closures, the town said.

The official detour asks motorists to use Thielen and Hart streets, but construction work also is set to occur beyond the limited detour closure zone.

Joliet between U.S. 41 and Thielen, as well as on Thielen from Joliet to Hart also will have single-lane closures with flaggers, which will result in traffic delays, the town said.

The town recommended drivers use alternative east-west routes, such as U.S. 231 and 93rd Street in the coming weeks.

