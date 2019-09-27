ST. JOHN — While the rain poured outside the big white tent at 93rd and Wicker Avenues Friday night, inside the only thing pouring was authentic German beer.
The stormy weather initially did not dampen the enthusiasm of hundreds of people who braved torrential rainfall and near-constant lightning to hoist a stein, eat a bratwurst, dance the polka or paint a pumpkin at the 13th annual St. John Oktoberfest.
However, the event was shut down by St. John police at 7:15 p.m. when the area lost power and nearby roads began to flood. It is scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Among those who got to the fest early were Elise Hassink and Marty Hassink, of Cedar Lake. They moved to Northwest Indiana from Ohio three years ago, and the Oktoberfest celebration at St. John the Evangelist Parish was one of their first Region cultural experiences.
"We have a good time each year, so we come back," said Elise Hassink, whose ancestry is German. "I love the bands and the music. I love those Alpine horns that they have. I love the food."
She consumed veal schnitzel, kraut and noodles, while her husband had schnitzel, kraut and German potato salad — along with a 22-ounce plastic stein of beer each — while Ed Wagner's Brass Band belted out the "Beer Barrel Polka" as it has throughout Chicagoland for 74 years.
A few feet away, in the beer-pouring section of the tent, Nick Gehrt, of St. John, claimed two $11 plastic steins, as others nearby opted for the $19 glass steins that come with 34 ounces of German beer, or can be had for $16 with domestic drafts.
Also available is a beer flight with three, 9-ounce German brews for $12, German wine for $8 and the omnipresent White Claw hard seltzer for $5.
While Gehrt admitted that he very much likes the beer at St. John Oktoberfest, he said it's the opportunity to see friends, eat good food and support the community that brings him back year after year.
Dawn Czarnik, Oktoberfest event coordinator, said she hopes plenty more people share Gehrt's perspective, and the rain, which is expected to continue on and off during the fest Saturday and Sunday, doesn't keep people away.
"There is a nice, indoor tent that's pretty warm and it's got the sides. So they're not going to get rained on," Czarnik said. "They may get rained on to get here, but once they get in it should be good.
"We're just going to be hopeful that people are going to be bold, and they're going to want to still eat the German food and drink the German beer and have a great time."
The Oktoberfest event is a fundraiser for the Catholic parish. Czarnik said she expects between 3,000 and 5,000 people will attend the fest, which this year offers fresh Ben's Soft Pretzels and numerous things for children to do and see, including a fire truck from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
"It's just a joyful atmosphere," she said. "The music is joyful. People usually want to be here, so that makes it more fun. It's just a big party."