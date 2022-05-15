Restored May crowning honors ‘heavenly mother’

ST. JOHN — The rain held off long enough for not just one May crowning, but two, along with a procession.

“Let’s make this a beautiful day,” Deacon Paul Krilich said outside the Shrine of Christ’s Passion after he and two children placed floral wreaths atop statues of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

“We had two beautiful statues, so we decided to crown both of them,” the deacon noted.

Outside St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church is the Great Lady statue, which Krilich crowned using a ladder.

The faithful then processed through the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, reciting the Rosary along the way. Once at the 33-foot-high Our Lady of the New Millennium statue along U.S. 41, participants finished the Rosary, after which Krilich and Alessa Ribaldo, 10, of Schererville, and Emmett Miller, 8, of St. John, used an articulating lift to reach the top of the statue.

May crownings are celebrated during May when an image or statue of Mary is crowned with a wreath of flowers and honored as the Queen of Heaven and the Mother of God.

Unlike most holidays, May crownings don’t have a set date and may be celebrated at any time during the month of May. Some churches opt for Mother’s Day, while others do it as soon as May arrives. Pope Francis last year chose to add the day to the liturgical calendar, placing it the day after Pentecost.

There is also no set ritual, but traditionally May crownings are celebrated during Mass on that day. After a procession, a crown of flowers and herbs is placed on the head of a statue of Mary. It’s usually followed by prayers and/or hymns centered around Mary. The flowers and herbs are usually replaced throughout the rest of the month to keep them fresh.

May has been Mary’s month since medieval times when May was considered the end of winter and the start of a new season of growth, a time for new beginnings and the chance to begin with gratitude and devotion.

Ribaldo and Miller are both students at St. John the Evangelist School, which had already held its May crowning earlier that week. Principal Katie Fredericksen said those two students were chosen because Miller had been baptized this year and Ribaldo recently made her First Holy Communion.

“It’s exciting. It’s an honor,” Fredericksen said. “This is something they’ll always remember.’

Linda Ribaldo, Alessa’s mother, said, “This is a great honor. We’re so blessed to be a part of this parish. I remember May crownings at my grade school, St. Adrian in Chicago.”

Tim Miller, Emmett’s father, said, “You put a lot of work these days into raising children, especially boys, and I coach him. This is vindication for all that hard work.”

At the Vatican, Pope Francis, known for his devotion to Mary, this year is encouraging the faithful to make individual acts of prayer, specifically praying for peace in Ukraine.

While speaking to pilgrims May 1, Francis noted that while Catholics dedicate this month to the Mother of God, he urged everyday prayer for peace.

“Please do not surrender to the logic of violence, to the perverse spiral of weapons. Let us take the path of dialogue and peace,” the pope said, calling for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The pontiff specifically mentioned Mariupol, the “City of Mary,” a Ukrainian port city bombed and besieged by Russia.

Following the pope’s example, Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gary on March 25 consecrated the 170,000 people of the diocese to Jesus through Mary, specifically focusing on Russia and Ukraine. A consecration, the bishop explained, is a solemn dedication.

McClory commented, “We are calling upon the Blessed Mother of Jesus to earnestly pray for the transformation of hearts, resolution of this conflict and for peace and love to govern these two countries.”

As a prayer, the Rosary was handed down to St. Dominic in the 13th century. Since then, 17 papal documents on the Rosary have been issued to explain and foster devotions.

St. John May crownings go back 32 years, Krilich said. They started at the old church at 93rd and Wicker Avenue, then proceeded down the highway to the Marian statue where the Shrine of Christ’s Passion is now located.

After two years of no May crownings due to the pandemic, “It’s just wonderful to honor our mother Mary,” said Rose Pavlina, of St. John. “It’s a privilege to come out and show our love.”

Delia Hernandez, of Merrillville, placed flowers at the foot of the giant statue. After losing her husband to COVID-19, she said, “We always wanted to come, but couldn’t. Today I finally got to be here, but without him.”

A 43-year member of St. John Parish, Kathy Bohling considers herself a firm believer in Mary. “I always pray to Mary,” she said. “She’s our mother, our heavenly mother.”

