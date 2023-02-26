The town's goal is to create a nice array of sit-down restaurants. The three-way liquor licenses will still be issued by the state, but the Town Council will determine what businesses are eligible for a license by issuing permits. When applying for the liquor license permit, restaurants will have to lay-out their business plan.

“So you’re going to know that this is a restaurant that has a three-way license as opposed to a bar and grill," Town Attorney David Westland explained during a Feb. 16 study session.

Westland explained the businesses' written commitment will lock "them into being compliant." He said the Town Council will serve as "the gatekeeper of that compliance."

During the Feb. 16 meeting, Councilman Bryan Blazak, R-1st, noted that when submitting their yearly tax returns, restaurants with the riverfront license will have to prove that at a minimum, 51% of their sales came from food. If the restaurant does not adhere to the riverfront district requirements, the council can revoke their permit.

More and more Region communities are exploring the creation of riverfront districts. Because the number of regular liquor licenses in each municipality is determined by the state based on population, communities often run out of licenses. Once a city or town runs out, the only way new restaurants can obtain a license is by purchasing it from other businesses at prices as high as $500,000.

Though the project was ultimately tabled, Valparaiso introduced a potential riverfront district earlier this year and the Schererville Town Council approved a resolution designating riverfront district boundaries in January.