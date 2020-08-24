St. John asks residents to limit water usage in 'severe shortage'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — Town officials are asking St. John residents to limit their water usage during what they describe as a severe water shortage.

A notice posted to the town's website and Facebook page Monday afternoon asked residents not to water lawns, wash vehicles, fill pools or engage in other similar high water use activities.

St. John residents should limit their usage until further notice, the town's website reads.

In response to questions on the town's Facebook page, officials responded that St. John has purchased about 133 million gallons of water from the Town of Schererville since June.

The Town of St. John tried last year to drill three to four test wells, but those wells either did not produce enough water or iron levels were found to be too high, even with treatment, according to the town Facebook page.

St. John is planning to add one well soon with another test well to be drilled later this month, according to the town Facebook page.

Town officials have tried multiple times in recent years to apply for Lake Michigan water, but have been turned down, according to St. John's Facebook comments.

