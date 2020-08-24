St. John asks residents to limit water usage in 'severe shortage'

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
St. John Town Hall.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
ST. JOHN — Town officials are asking St. John residents to limit their water usage during what they describe as a severe water shortage.
A notice posted to the town's website and Facebook page Monday afternoon asked residents not to water lawns, wash vehicles, fill pools or engage in other similar high water use activities.
St. John residents should limit their usage until further notice, the town's website reads.
In response to questions on the town's Facebook page, officials responded that St. John has purchased about 133 million gallons of water from the Town of Schererville since June.
The Town of St. John tried last year to drill three to four test wells, but those wells either did not produce enough water or iron levels were found to be too high, even with treatment, according to the town Facebook page.
St. John is planning to add one well soon with another test well to be drilled later this month, according to the town Facebook page.
Town officials have tried multiple times in recent years to apply for Lake Michigan water, but have been turned down, according to St. John's Facebook comments.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Veterans Elementary School at Mundell, Hobart
Hobart School Board members look at the murals in the main hallway of the new Veterans Elementary School on Thursday during a tour of the building with Superintendent Peggy Buffington.
John Luke, The Times
Veterans Elementary School at Mundell, Hobart
School City of Hobart school board members take a tour Thursday of the new Veterans Elementary School at Mundell.
John Luke
Veterans Elementary School at Mundell, Hobart
School City of Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington, center, talks with Hobart school board member Terry Butler, right, Thursday during a tour of the new Veterans Elementary School at Mundell. Veterans Elementary will open for its first day Aug. 24.
John Luke
Veterans Elementary School at Mundell, Hobart
A colorful Brickie mascot is featured in the lobby of the new elementary school.
John Luke
Veterans Elementary School at Mundell, Hobart
Portable plexiglass shields have been constructed and installed in some classes as further protection for teachers in the new Veterans Elementary School in Hobart. The school opened Monday.
John Luke
082220-spt-fbl-han-por_6
Hanover Central's Eddie Goff, right, hauls in a long pass late in the second quarter as Portage's Demarion Lee defends on Friday in Portage.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082220-spt-fbl-han-por_12
Hanover Central's Adam Graham is caught by Portage's Kaleb Davidon and Seth Kennedy in the first quarter at Portage High School Friday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
082220-spt-fbl-han-por_5
Quarterback Tylee Swopes heads for the end zone for Portage's third touchdown in the first half against Hanover Central on Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082220-spt-fbl-han-por_2
Hanover Central quarterback Blaze Cano gets a pass off under pressure from Portage's Corey Hill on Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Tuskee Cadets donate PPE
Amid a water cannon salute, one of two small planes carrying a shipment of personal protective equipment taxis on a Gary/Chicago International Airport runway to the Bessie Coleman Hangar Tuesday morning.
John Luke, The Times
Tuskee Cadets donate PPE
Cadets from the Tuskegee NEXT youth aviation program help unload 2,500 masks and two boxes of hand sanitizer Tuesday morning at the Bessie Coleman Hangar at the Gary/Chicago International Airport. From left are Mya Colley, Sean Littleton and Jessica Varga, all of Chicago.
John Luke, The Times
Tuskee Cadets donate PPE
Two adets from the Tuskegee NEXT youth aviation program, Mya Colley, left, and Jessica Vargas, deliver 2,500 masks and boxes of hand sanitizer Tuesday to the Gary/Chicago International Airport.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart/Chesterton football
Hobart’s Marc Enslen runs the ball Friday at Chesterton.
John Luke
Hobart/Chesterton football
Hobart’s Jacob Simpson responds to having a pass to him broken up by Chesterton’s Brant Westphal Friday at Chesterton.
John Luke
Hobart/Chesterton football
Chesterton’s Chris Mullen is pushed out of bounds by Hobart’s Cameron Smith Friday at Chesterton.
John Luke, The Times
Hobart/Chesterton football
Hobart’s Riley Johnston looks to pass with Chesterton’s Ethan Pickering in pursuit Friday at Chesterton.
John Luke
PNW students move in for fall semester
Purdue Northwest freshmen Nia Valdez, left, and Alexandria Bland move belongings into Griffin Hall Thursday in Hammond.
John Luke, The Times
PNW students move in for fall semester
Hand sanitizer stations are scattered throughout Purdue Northwest on-campus housing.
John Luke, The Times
PNW students move in for fall semester
Purdue Northwest students are limited to two helpers when they move into on-campus apartment housing this week.
John Luke, The Times
PNW students move in for fall semester
Purdue Northwest's Korey West checks with students as they arrive to move into on-campus housing Thursday morning.
John Luke, The Times
082220-fbl-and-mer_08
Andrean QB Joe Cimino (#11) hurls a pass downfield before facing Merrillville DB/WR Dierre Kelly (#37).
"Joe Ruffalo The Times"
082220-fbl-and-mer_03
Andrean quarterback Evan Gilligan (2) fires up his teammates before their Friday night game against Merrillville in the season opener for both schools. For more coverage, see Page C1.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
082220-fbl-and-mer_01
Merrillville wide receiver JoJo Johnson, right, celebrates with teammate Raleigh Roberson after scoring a touchdown against Andrean on Friday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
082220-fbl-and-mer_11
Merrillville DB/WR JoJo Johnson (#1) watches as Andrean WR/DB Nick Flesher (#3) misses a catch.
"Joe Ruffalo The Times"
Alliance steel/Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Thursday morning during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Alliance Steel in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Alliance steel/Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks Thursday morning during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Alliance Steel in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Alliance steel/Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, center left, and Andrew Gross, president and CEO of Alliance Steel, cut a ribbon during a ceremony Thursday morning at Alliance's new Gary facility. At left is NIPSCO’s Don Babcock and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince. At right is Drew Gross of Alliance.
John Luke, The Times
Alliance steel/Gov. Eric Holcomb
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, left, congratulates Andrew Gross, president and CEO of Alliance Steel, and Gross' son Drew, following a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new Gary facility.
John Luke, The Times
08xx20-spt-bso-che_2
Chesterton's Zack Bowser outpaces Boone Grove's Logan Cimino for the ball in the second half Monday afternoon at Boone Grove High School. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
08xx20-spt-bso-che_6
Chesterton's Zack Bowser moves the ball near the goal in the first half Monday afternoon at Boone Grove High School. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
08xx20-spt-bso-che_9
Boone Grove's Avery Vedas tries to stop Chesterton's Ethan Schlyer in the first half Monday afternoon at Boone Grove High School. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
08xx20-spt-bso-che_10
Chesterton's Chesterton's Nick Biel avoids the pressure from Boone Grove's Avery Vadas and Logan Cimino in the first half Monday afternoon at Boone Grove High School. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
08xx20-nws-nurses_1
Nurse Lisa Bosnak dons gloves to clean her desk area after a sick student left the nurses office at Lake Central High School on Friday morning in St. John. Lake Central students returned to class this week.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
08xx20-nws-nurses_4
Nurse Carla VanDerNoord updates student data for the beginning of the school year in the nurses office Friday morning at Lake Central High School in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
08xx20-nws-nurses_3
Nurse Lisa Bosnak uses disinfectant wipes to clean the area in her office after a sick student was sent home Friday morning at Lake Central High School in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
08xx20-nws-nurses_10
Nurse Carla VanDerNoord updates student information relating to whether they are on campus or currently e-learning Friday morning in the nurses office at Lake Central High School in St. John.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
081720-spt-oilmen_8
Nick Anderson slides back into first base after his base hit as DuPage County's Seth Masters tries to field the ball Sunday evening at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
081720-spt-oilmen_4
Munster grad Mike Madura tossed eight scoreless innings Sunday, helping Northwest Indiana defeat DuPage County 6-1 in Game 2 of the Midwest Collegiate League Championship Series. The final game is at 7 p.m. Monday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Tyler Nelson, NWI Oilmen
NWI Oilmen's Tyler Nelson rounds third heading home to score against the DuPage County Hounds Sunday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. Nelson and his teammates were happy to play in front of friends and family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
081720-spt-oilmen_10
Andre Demetral fields a ground ball at second base for the Northwest Indiana Oilmen against the DuPage County Hounds at Oil City Stadium Sunday evening in Whiting. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
082320-nws-lima_01
Enrique Perez, left, of East Chicago, and his daughter, Naomi, explore the interior of a Portage rescue vehicle Saturday at MAAC's First Responder Appreciation Day in Valparaiso.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
082320-nws-lima_02
Members of the Lima Lima Flight Team soar over MAAC's First Responder Appreciation Day in Valparaiso.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
082320-nws-lima_03
Rocco was just one of several K-9 dogs who took part in demonstrations Saturday during MAAC's First Responder Appreciation Day in Valparaiso.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
082320-nws-lima_06
The Lutheran Air III helicopter is shown minutes before takeoff at MAAC's First Responder Appreciation Day in Valparaiso.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at Indiana Dunes National Park
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, center, talks with Paul Labovitz, left, superintendent of Indiana National Lakeshore, and Geof Benson, executive director of the Dunes Learning Center, during a tour Wednesday of the Good Fellow Lodge at the Indiana Dunes National Park Learning Center.
John Luke, The Times
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at Indiana Dunes National Park
Paul Labovitz, superintendent of Indiana National Lakeshore, helped escort a tour Wednesday of the Indiana Dunes National Park Learning Center.
John Luke, The Times
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at Indiana Dunes National Park
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, right, talks Wednesday with Paul Labovitz, center, superintendent of Indiana National Lakeshore, and Geof Benson, executive director of the Dunes Learning Center, at the Indiana Dunes National Park Learning Center.
John Luke, The Times
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt at Indiana Dunes National Park
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, center right, talks with Paul Labovitz, superintendent of National Lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, and Geof Benson, executive director of the Dunes Learning Center during a tour Wednesday of the Good Fellow Lodge at the Indiana Dunes National Park Learning Center.
John Luke, The Times
082320-nws-grand_1
Janina Washington, of Calumet Township, center, with her bridesmaid Lindsey Amelse, of Cedar Lake, right, talks with Marie Brazzale, representing wedding photographer Kay Warner, during the The Grand Bridal Show at the Old Lake County Courthouse on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082320-nws-grand_2
Sydney Hofer, of Hobart, and Julia Demma, of Schererville, pose for a picture during the The Grand Bridal Show at the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082320-nws-grand_3
Jackie Johnson, of Schererville, left, takes a sample from Magda Walker of Chicagoland Popcorn during The Grand Bridal Show at the Old Lake County Courthouse on Saturday morning.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
082320-nws-grand_7
Vendors talk with potential customers in the rotunda of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Saturday morning during The Grand Bridal Show.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
First Christian Church garden
Charles Bingham, of Hammond, right, picks up bags of food and produce Tuesday at the Greater Hammond Community Services food pantry.
John Luke, The Times
First Christian Church garden
Jasper Nanevie, of the Greater Hammond Community Services food pantry, center, distributes food on Tuesday.
John Luke, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!