 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

St. John begins ARPA planning process

  • 0
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John was awarded about $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 

ST. JOHN — The Town Council met with Trista Hudson of Cender Dalton Municipal Advisors on Monday to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act spending process. 

Hudson laid out how the town is allowed to spend the almost $4 million of ARPA funding it was awarded. 

The council must first form an ARPA committee and approve a spending plan before appropriating specific amounts of money, Hudson explained. The spending plan can be very broad and does not have to include specific dollar amounts. 

There are no constraints on who can be on the committee. Councilman Mike Aurelio, R-at-large, suggested creating a five-person committee consisting of the town manager, select department heads and residents. Aurelio said department heads could formally submit funding requests that will then be reviewed by the committee.

"It would be nice to have a committee that would vet ideas for us so we can really think through how to spend this money," Aurelio said. 

People are also reading…

The council decided to advertise for committee members before the March 23 council meeting, where they will vote to approve the members. 

The town must have an ARPA spending plan in place by the end of 2024 and must spend all ARPA funds by the end of 2026, Hudson said. She suggested the council approves the plan and any amendments to the plan through public resolutions. 

“We have suggested in most places, for transparency and for the sake of the residents that you serve, open it up to a public meeting," Hudson said. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The ways the United States is helping Ukraine fight Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts