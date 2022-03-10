St. John begins ARPA planning process

ST. JOHN — The Town Council met with Trista Hudson of Cender Dalton Municipal Advisors on Monday to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act spending process.

Hudson laid out how the town is allowed to spend the almost $4 million of ARPA funding it was awarded.

The council must first form an ARPA committee and approve a spending plan before appropriating specific amounts of money, Hudson explained. The spending plan can be very broad and does not have to include specific dollar amounts.

There are no constraints on who can be on the committee. Councilman Mike Aurelio, R-at-large, suggested creating a five-person committee consisting of the town manager, select department heads and residents. Aurelio said department heads could formally submit funding requests that will then be reviewed by the committee.

"It would be nice to have a committee that would vet ideas for us so we can really think through how to spend this money," Aurelio said.

The council decided to advertise for committee members before the March 23 council meeting, where they will vote to approve the members.

The town must have an ARPA spending plan in place by the end of 2024 and must spend all ARPA funds by the end of 2026, Hudson said. She suggested the council approves the plan and any amendments to the plan through public resolutions.

“We have suggested in most places, for transparency and for the sake of the residents that you serve, open it up to a public meeting," Hudson said.

