 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John considering road impact fee for new developments
urgent

St. John considering road impact fee for new developments

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town is laying the groundwork for a road impact fee that officials are hoping to approve as soon as possible. 

In addition to seeking state and federal grants for road improvements, the town also is considering a road impact fee to help fund "the capital costs of new street infrastructure" for new development in St. John, a study reads. 

The fee was discussed at length during a special Plan Commission and Town Council study session. 

If adopted, any new construction coming to St. John would have to pay the road impact fee, Town Manager Craig Phillips. 

Phillips said the road impact fee is calculated based on the number of trips that are generated from a particular land use.

A trip, he said, is defined as when someone travels "from one point to another point with that land use being the destination." 

According to St. John's 2021 Road Impact Fee study, the town's trip cost is $372.64.

The trip cost is calculated by dividing the town's 10-year traffic impact cost by the number of trips estimated for 2030, said Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the study with First Group Engineering, Inc. 

To determine the total fee for a particular development, a service unit, known as an equivalent dwelling unit or EDU, is assigned for each land use. 

The total fee is then calculated by a flat rate based on EDU multiplied by an EDU factor. The flat rate is determined by trip cost. 

Arshami said the Road Impact Advisory Committee, in meetings facilitated by The Arsh Group, agreed to start with a graduated rate, starting with 70% of the base trip rate. The rate would increase by 10% every year until it reaches 100%, he added. 

If adopted, the road impact fee would take effect six months after its adoption and would be active for five years. 

The Plan Commission will first need to consider amending the town comprehensive plan to include a zone improvement plan before the road impact fee can be heard.

Town officials are hoping the amendment will be heard at the next Plan Commission meeting on Nov. 4 to move the road impact fee adoption process along in a timely manner. 

Also during a recent special Plan Commission meeting, commissioners sent a 6-0 favorable recommendation to the Town Council, to amend the town's thoroughfare plan.  

The changes — separate from the road impact fee amendments — will help St. John when applying for road improvement grants,  said Paul Panczuk, Town Council vice president and Plan Commission liaison. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts