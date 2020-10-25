St. John considering road impact fee for new developments

ST. JOHN — The town is laying the groundwork for a road impact fee that officials are hoping to approve as soon as possible.

In addition to seeking state and federal grants for road improvements, the town also is considering a road impact fee to help fund "the capital costs of new street infrastructure" for new development in St. John, a study reads.

The fee was discussed at length during a special Plan Commission and Town Council study session.

If adopted, any new construction coming to St. John would have to pay the road impact fee, Town Manager Craig Phillips.

Phillips said the road impact fee is calculated based on the number of trips that are generated from a particular land use.

A trip, he said, is defined as when someone travels "from one point to another point with that land use being the destination."

According to St. John's 2021 Road Impact Fee study, the town's trip cost is $372.64.

The trip cost is calculated by dividing the town's 10-year traffic impact cost by the number of trips estimated for 2030, said Taghi Arshami, principal of The Arsh Group, Inc., who produced the study with First Group Engineering, Inc.