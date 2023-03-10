ST. JOHN — St. John officials are crafting a road map for the town's future and they want the public to lead the way.

About 50 residents poured over maps sprinkled Thursday throughout town hall for a community open house. The aim was to gather input on plans for some of the town's major corridors: segments of 101st, Calumet and West 109th avenuea. The three stretches of roadway, about 7 miles in total, have been identified as "emerging corridors," areas that have opportunities for development, streetscape improvements and town signage.

The idea for the St. John Corridors Plan came out of the rapid growth the town has seen in recent years. St. John jumped from 14,850 residents in 2010 to 21,448 residents in 2021. Councilman Bryan Blazak, R-1st, said more than 550 homes were built in St. John last year.

"We know growth is going to continue," said Sergio Mendoza, director of building and planning. "This is an opportunity for the public to come in and give us an idea of how they would like to see these emerging corridors develop over time over the next five, 10, 15 years."

The town is working with the city planning and urban design firm Teska Associates and Robinson Engineering to draft the plan. Francie Lawrence, a senior planner with Teska, said it is in the very early stages; resident feedback will be used to shape the initial document.

"We're mostly here to hear from you," Michael Blue, a principal with Teska, told attendees.

After a brief presentation, residents filled poster boards with comments written on sticky notes. Much of the feedback focused on traffic congestion and the need for wider roads and more turn lanes. Some comments mentioned improving the landscaping around the roads and adding a sense of place to the corridors. Residents suggested growing native plants beside roads, connecting bike lanes and creating more outdoor gathering spaces.

As part of the project, the town launched the website stjohncorridorsplan.org, where people can leave comments on an interactive map.

Lawrence noted that many of the properties included in the corridors plan are not in the town's jurisdiction but are part of unincorporated Lake County. The goal of the plan is to create an outline of what kind of improvements St. John would like to see, Lawrence explained.

Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty said the plan will be used as a guide for developers, establishing what the town's expectations and standards are.

The town is also working on a strategic plan and an economic development plan.

On Feb. 8, Teska interviewed 39 local stakeholders. The group included nearby property and business owners, homeowners associations, churches and schools. Stakeholder feedback mirrored many of the comments made Thursday: St. John is a great place to raise a family but has issues with traffic congestion, walkability and a lack of central community gathering spaces.

Teska and Robinson will now use resident feedback to draft a plan before hosting another community open house. According to the project timeline, the plan will likely be adopted in the fall.

"The more we hear from you, the more the plan is unique and special to you," Blue told residents.

