St. John drafts ARPA spending plan

ST. JOHN — After months of discussions, St. John has drafted a plan to spend the $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the town was awarded.

During a Wednesday night meeting, the St. John Town Council considered an ordinance that would allow the town to spend the ARPA money under the "lost revenue" category of the U.S. Department of Treasury's Final Rule, which governs the implementation of ARPA funds.

Under the lost revenue option, municipalities can spend up to $10 million on government services without actually having to calculate how much revenue was lost because of the pandemic.

The Town Council unanimously approved the ordinance on first reading. The council will consider the ordinance on second reading during the Aug. 24 meeting.

Residents were asked to give input on the list of potential allocations, both through an online survey and during a July Town Council meeting. While no final appropriations have been approved, the town has drafted a spending plan.

The drafted plan includes new equipment for first responders, such as radios and license-plate readers for the police department and gear for the fire department.

The plan also sets aside funding for pickle ball and tennis courts at New Gates East Park, a washroom and pavilion at Gates Park, repaving the walking paths at Settlers Court, new software for the Building and Planning Department, High Wind Tornado Sirens and two new snow plows/dump trucks for the Public Works Department.

A large portion of plan sets aside funds for infrastructure projects such as the Joliet Street bridge expansion, repaving 93rd Avenue from Marquette Street to Clarmonte Drive, repaving and reconstructing 93rd Avenue from Marquette Street to just east of Blaine Street and reconstructing 85th Avenue from Alexander Street to Lake Hills Drive.

Wiszowaty said the town decided to include some of the requests made by department heads, such as additional personnel for the police and fire departments, in the annual budget instead of the ARPA plan.