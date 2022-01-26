St. John fails to transcribe meeting minutes; public access counselor finds town violated Open Door Law, Access to Public Records Act

ST. JOHN — St. John resident Jeff Slaven relies on meeting minutes to know what is happening in his town. However since fall 2020, St. John has neglected to record minutes for a total of 60 public meetings, violating both the Open Door Law and the Public Records Act.

In October 2021, Slaven filed a public records request with the Town of St. John asking for the ordinance specifying who is responsible for recording Board of Zoning Appeals and Town Council meeting minutes. He also requested Plan Commission meeting minutes from the start of 2021 to present and Board of Zoning Appeals minutes from April 2021 to present. Town Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez sent Slaven ordinance 1720, which shows the person responsible is the recording secretary. She also informed Slaven that the other records did not exist.

According to records provided by Hernandez, missing Town Council and Redevelopment Commission minutes date back to July 2021. Missing Board of Zoning Appeals minutes date back to April 2021, and missing Plan Commission minutes date all the way back to October 2020

In November 2021, the part-time recording secretary responsible for Town Council minutes left the position. Later that month, the town hired a new part-time recording secretary. A court reporter has transcribed the majority of the missing Town Council minutes, though the minutes have yet to be approved by the council, Hernandez explained.

Town Manager Chris Salatas said the Building and Planning Department is working on hiring an administrative assistant whose responsibilities will include transcribing the missing Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission minutes.

"Our Town is building homes in leaps and bounds and a lot of people are questioning the rapid growth and the impact on the community," Slaven wrote in an email to The Times. "Plan Commission minutes and Board of Zoning Appeals are very important... to see what new subdivisions are in the works as well as any businesses."

After Slaven filed a formal complain with Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, arguing that St. John violated the law by not having the meeting minutes, the Town responded Nov. 5, saying "the minutes are currently being transcribed."

Slaven said he understands the loss of the employee responsible for transcribing minutes has impacted the process, but he noted that the Plan Commission minutes have not been available for over a year.

On Jan. 4, Britt released an opinion finding "that the Town of Saint John violated the Open Door Law by not making minutes available within a reasonable time. As such, it violated the Access to Public Records Act by not supplying the requester with documents that should exist."

The Open Door Law requires attendance, general information discussed and all votes taken be recorded after every public meeting.

Britt said his office has also received several informal complaints about the missing minutes from St. John residents. The official opinion released by Britt said a "good rule of thumb" is to release minutes within two weeks of the public meeting.

In the response to the Public Access Counselor opinion, St. John noted that all meetings are recorded and can be accessed on the town's YouTube.

"While YouTube is available, it is sometimes difficult for me to maneuver and watch," Slaven said. "Since COVID, it was not feasible to attend meetings, and having the minutes readily accessible is handy."

