St. John honors history with annual Oktoberfest

Kyle Hartman fills a stein with German beer Saturday at the St. John Oktoberfest on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

ST. JOHN — When John Hack arrived here 185 years ago, he probably never imagined this community’s sprawling growth. Back in 1837, the only inhabitants of the Indiana Territory’s northwest corner were Native Americans.

As the town grows, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church continues to honor its German heritage with an Oktoberfest celebration.

That 16th annual celebration kicked off Friday and concludes Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. on the church property at 94th and Wicker avenues.

Attractions include live music, German food, a bier garden and children’s events.

In an online invitation, the Rev. Sammie Maletta, SJE pastor said, “Come out and enjoy some food, music, and the community life that always exists at these festivals.”

According to the town’s website, St. John began when Hack, a German immigrant farmer, and his large family came to this wilderness area to start a new life. The territory had only been organized 37 years earlier, and the Hacks arrived five years after a peace treaty had been signed with the Native Americans.

After working for large landowners in the fatherland, Hack settled in a 40-acre tract about a half-mile east of U.S. 41 and south of Joliet Street. He purchased the land from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The deed, which still exists, bears the signature of John Tyler, the 10th U.S. president.

In 1838, a second group of German immigrants arrived in the area to make a new home for themselves. Hack, in the meantime, opened St. John the Evangelist in 1837 as the first pioneer church in Lake County. The log-cabin church was relocated in 1967, restored in 1995, and today, located near the parish cemetery, is an adoration chapel.

Jillian Crocilla, assistant festival coordinator and accountant, said that history makes the Oktoberfest special.

“We were the first church in Lake County, and the town is named after the church,” Crocilla said. “This is our history festival. We have music and food and more.

Today St. John the Evangelist has 1,400 families, 3,000 members and boasts more than 100 ministries “It’s all done by volunteers,” Crocilla said, “so we can do the most with the least overhead.”

Anthony Boyer, store manager with Ben’s Soft Pretzels in Portage and Highland, tosses pretzel dough Saturday at the St. John Oktoberfest on the grounds of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. 

Crocilla dubbed parishioner Greg Schilling as the “grandfather” of Oktoberfest. He started the festival 16 years ago.

“There were other Oktoberfests, but they weren’t German,” Schilling said.

Performing with The German Band, Inc. at the fest, Schilling added, “Here you’ll find German food, German beer, German music and even people in lederhosen.”

According to Schilling, people come around Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan to sample the festival’s wares, including its beer.

Kyle Hartman, who was filling steins with beer, explained that German and American beers are “technically the same, but the Germans mastered the purity requirement for brewing.”

Germans, Hartman said, have been brewing beer for 6-7 centuries; the craft is only a couple hundred years old in the states.

As Hartman outlined, the festival offers three German beers: Gold, Oktoberfest and Dunkel. Also available are India pale ale and Kolsch beer.

Rick AmRhein, of Valparaisom sings a solo with The German Band, Inc. on Saturday at the St. John Oktoberfest. 

Patrons can purchase large glass steins for filling and refilling. People bring the steins from past festivals, and Hartman recalled seeing one stein from 2018.

Among the many people dressed for the occasion was Harry Mason, whose grandparents came to this country from Germany.

“This festival reminds me of growing up,” Mason said. “The costumes are fantastic. They’re fun.”

As to German music with its military marching style beat, Mason said, “German music is different. It’s interactive. You sing along. It’s not about the band; it’s about the crowd.”

Then there’s the food. Tami Kelly, who lives near the church, had a plate of noodles and sauerkraut, along with a large baked pretzel.

“This is something different,” she said. “It’s fun and it’s for the church. It’s fun to get together.”

Kelly, who is Irish, admitted she knew little of German cuisine, adding, “Hey, it’s Oktoberfest.”

