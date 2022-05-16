St. John lays out timeline for riverfront district

The town hopes to adopt a resolution establishing a Riverfront Development District by the end of July.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
ST. JOHN — St. John is moving forward with
a proposed riverfront district that would help the town obtain more liquor licenses.
During a Wednesday night study session, Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty distributed a memorandum laying out a timeline for the project. An Amending Declaratory Resolution establishing a Riverfront Development District will be on the Redevelopment Commission agenda May 25, as will a Plan Amendment. The resolution and amendment will then go before the Plan Commission on June 15 and the Town Council on June 22. The Redevelopment Commission will hold a public hearing for the resolution July 27, and the Town Council will vote on adopting the resolution the same night.
"We are excited to get this moving and on the proper timeline," Wiszowaty said.
Filled with restaurants, outdoor dining and maybe even a boutique hotel, the district would stretch from 109th Avenue to 96th Avenue, St. John's main commercial district, Town Councilman Mike Aurelio explained. Schilling Development owns the majority of the unoccupied land in the district, about 25 acres on the west side of U.S. 41.
During a January Town Council meeting, Jack Slager of Schilling Development said that the development would be "cohesive" with the nearby Shrine of Christ's Passion and that the restaurants and hotel could even be a draw for shrine visitors.
Wiszowaty said developing special districts to obtain liquor licenses is not a new concept in Northwest Indiana. In the early 2000s, Valparaiso worked with the state Legislature to get more liquor licenses for the city's downtown. Ultimately passed in 2005, the state law allows historic downtowns 10 additional liquor licenses.
Carmel also recently created a riverfront district.
