St. John looking to create riverfront district to obtain more liquor licenses

ST. JOHN — A stretch of vacant land on the south side of St. John could be filled with restaurants, if the town is able to obtain a riverfront district designation.
The proposed riverfront district would stretch from 109th Avenue to 96th Avenue, St. John's main commercial district, Town Councilman Mike Aurelio explained. Schilling Development owns the majority of the unoccupied land in the district, about 25 acres on the west side of U.S. 41.
During a Wednesday night Town Council meeting, Jack Slager of Schilling Development said he could "envision a nice draw" that would include several restaurants with outdoor dining, a banquet hall and even a boutique hotel.
Slager said the development would be "cohesive" with the nearby Shrine of Christ's Passion and that the restaurants and hotel could even be a draw for shrine visitors. However, nothing can be set in stone until the town receives more liquor licenses.
The number of licenses in each municipality is determined by the state based on population. Aurelio said St. John is entirely out of licenses, meaning the only way new restaurants can obtain them is by purchasing them from other businesses at prices as high as $500,000. If the area were to be declared a riverfront district, licenses would be unlimited and would cost a standard price of $1,000.
Because of the hefty price tag that comes with buying liquor licenses from other businesses, Aurelio said many licenses go to chain restaurants. Creating a riverfront district would allow for more local restaurants, and the new businesses could even be topped with office space, Aurelio said.
In December, representatives from Schilling Development and several town officials traveled to Carmel to observe the city's riverfront district and "glean some wisdom" from city officials. After the trip more detailed plans began to form.
The next step will be crafting an ordinance designating the area a riverfront district. Aurelio estimates it will take about four months for the ordinance to cycle through the town's various committees, then it will go to the state for approval.
The land has sat empty because it is in a floodplain. Schilling is in the process of removing it from the floodplain, making it developable.
"Most people in town are just hoping that it [the land] does not become a strip mall. They are not going to get a strip mall, they are going to get something very special," Aurelio said. "There is a certain style to the town and we are not looking to go far away from what St. John is."