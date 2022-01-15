St. John looking to create riverfront district to obtain more liquor licenses

Because of the hefty price tag that comes with buying liquor licenses from other businesses, Aurelio said many licenses go to chain restaurants. Creating a riverfront district would allow for more local restaurants, and the new businesses could even be topped with office space, Aurelio said.

In December, representatives from Schilling Development and several town officials traveled to Carmel to observe the city's riverfront district and "glean some wisdom" from city officials. After the trip more detailed plans began to form.

The next step will be crafting an ordinance designating the area a riverfront district. Aurelio estimates it will take about four months for the ordinance to cycle through the town's various committees, then it will go to the state for approval.

The land has sat empty because it is in a floodplain. Schilling is in the process of removing it from the floodplain, making it developable.

"Most people in town are just hoping that it [the land] does not become a strip mall. They are not going to get a strip mall, they are going to get something very special," Aurelio said. "There is a certain style to the town and we are not looking to go far away from what St. John is."

