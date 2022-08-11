St. John moves forward with 93rd Ave reinvention

ST. JOHN — As St. John continues to grow, town officials are looking to reinvent 93rd Avenue.

In the fall of 2020, the Town Council met with three engineering groups to hear ideas on how to better accommodate the heavy traffic along 93rd Avenue. Almost two years later, Indianapolis-based First Group Engineering Inc. has designed a plan.

During a Wednesday night special meeting, the St. John Town Council held a study session to discuss the proposed expansion.

Dennis Cobb, president of First Group, said the project will consist of three phases. The first section would stretch along 93rd Avenue from U.S. 41 going east to the railroad crossing near Hack Street. The first section involves adding a right-turn lane going northbound at the U.S. 41 intersection and resurfacing 93rd Avenue.

The second section starts west of U.S. 41, also along 93rd Avenue. In this section, 93rd will start out at two lanes and then widen to three at the Keilman intersection, where a westbound left-turn lane will be added. The road will continue to widen until it reaches U.S. 41 where there will be a right-turn lane, a through lane, two left-turn lanes and one receiving lane.

The third section encompasses Keilman Street between 93rd Avenue and School Street. At the 93rd Avenue intersection, there will be a receiving lane, and a right- and left-turn lane. Cobb said First Group will also be "constructing this roadway essentially to a three-way width."

The south end of Keilman will have a lane of paved parking. The parking will give way to the right-turn lane as drivers approach the 93rd Avenue intersection.

Water mains will also be replaced throughout much of the project and sidewalks will be added along much of 93rd Avenue and Keilman Street.

Keilman does currently have sidewalks, but Cobb said there is no curb and drivers often "make their own parking" on the sidewalks. The new sidewalks will have curbs, clearly separating them from the road.

The entire project will likely cost between $5 million and $5.5 million, Cobb said. The town currently has $2.3 million in bond money already earmarked for the project. The town council will now discuss how to find the remaining funds. Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty said the town may look into completing the project in phases.

Cobb said all the surveys and preliminary planning for the project is complete. He said the project could go out to bid in December or January.