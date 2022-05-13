 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. John moves forward with ARPA planning process

STOCK_St. John Town Hall

St. John's ARPA committee will solicit ideas from town staff and from the public before drafting a spending plan. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — The town is starting to finalize an American Rescue Plan Act committee.

During a Wednesday night Town Council study session, St. John Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty explained that the committee will solicit ideas from town staff and from the public before drafting an ARPA spending plan.

The town was awarded almost $4 million in ARPA funds and in March the council met with a municipal adviser to start the planning process. Trista Hudson of Cender Dalton Municipal Advisors suggested the town create an ARPA committee and hold public meetings once the plan is drafted.

Over the past few weeks, Wiszowaty has been talking with department heads compiling a "wish list" of their needs. On Wednesday, he proposed creating a committee comprised of the Town Council, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez, himself and town department heads. He also suggested distributing a survey to residents to get public input. 

Councilman Mike Aurelio brought up the idea of including citizens on the committee. Wiszowaty said in order to make the process efficient and timely "it would be more practical to have the council on the committee and then solicit public input" through the survey and by holding a public hearing once a plan has been drafted. 

The council is hoping to get a plan approved by the end of July. Wiszowaty said that before the May 25 Town Council meeting, department heads will present their asks to him, so there will be "rough numbers for the council to take a look at." 

