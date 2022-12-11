St. John murder-for-hire case featured on Netflix's 'I Am a Stalker' show

An episode of the new Netflix series "I Am a Stalker" centers on a St. John man convicted of trying to hire a fellow prison inmate to kill a witness.

James Corpus, who was sentenced in 2019 to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony counts of burglary, fraud and stalking, is featured in episode six of the show, entitled "Extreme Best Friends." He's interviewed at the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County, where he's not eligible for early release until at least 2027, according to state records.

Now known as Inmate #272078, Corpus tells his side of the story after he was convicted of stalking and scheming to murder a former employer and friend.

"I don't consider myself a stalker," he said in the documentary series that aims to call attention to the more than 3 million incidences of stalking a year in the United States and how 80% of those cases involve someone the victim knows. "I thought stalking was more like watching somebody, like a Peeping Tom. Ashley and I were like brother and sister, just a great friendship."

The television show also features an interview with survivor Ashley Manfre, who hired Corpus to work at her business before things soured. He was charged with stealing money from her party rental company. She was granted a no-contact order after he began harassing her to the point where she hunkered down at her home with a gun while someone lurked around outside in the middle of the night.

"I thought anything could happen now," she said on the show. "I don't know what to expect. This person that I clearly didn't know at all, the damage he caused, I will carry it my entire life."

The "I Am a Stalker" episode includes many shots of the prison and St. John, including the Wicker Avenue commercial strip, a CL Vending truck driving down the road and tractors mowing cornfields near new subdivisions. A sweeping aerial shot goes from St. John over the Northwest Indiana landscape to the Chicago skyline.

Corpus said on the show that he grew up in St. John, where he had a great childhood though he was "kind of a nerd who was always on his own."

He became disfigured after a serious car accident at the age of 24 and met Manfre at a restaurant where they worked together. She felt protective of him because of how people judged him because of his appearance.

They became good friends quickly after goofing around in the kitchen together. The restaurant closed, but he later turned to her to ask if she had any work for him after he got out of jail.

"James had become very integrated into my life, into my family life and into my business," she said on the show.

But their relationship started to erode after he borrowed a van to try to drive to Chicago and crashed it on the side of the road while drunk, and then was under the influence while sleeping and waiting for her in her son's room, they said on the show. The point of no return was when one of her credit cards got declined and it turned out he was using them.

"Altogether, I lost over $120,000 from the fraud that James did," she said.

The producers interviewed a few Lake County Sheriff's Department officers, spokeswoman Pamela Jones said.

On-air, the show features interviews with Lake County prosecutor's office Supervising Attorney Tim Brown and Lake County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Kristopher Adams.

"The whole stalker thing is very creepy," Adams said. "I've spoken to people who enjoy the whole genre of crime television. They love it so much. I can't say I feel the exact same way. Some of these cases are shock and awe, where it's like I can't believe somebody did that. In my job, I already see the worst of what people have to offer."

Adams, who serves on the Metro Homicide Unit, was interviewed for the show about a year ago.

"It was different than talking to people out in the field," he said. "I'm not used to being interviewed. I answered the questions they asked and they had me repeat myself."

He was interviewed for two hours for the show, which had eight episodes in its first season.

"It's amazing to me because I'm on screen for about five minutes," he said.

Still, many people have seen the true crime show, in which survivors tell harrowing tales of harassment, abuse, intimidation and violent threats.

"I've gotten a good amount of positive feedback from family and friends," he said. "A decent amount of people contacted me on Facebook."

Adams talks on the show about how Corpus approached another inmate about silencing a witness and had a map of Manfre's house.

"It's rare, but it does happen that a defendant is desperate to kill a witness," he said. "It does happen sometimes when they try to jam up a case. It's a real-life worry and concern."

Stalking can easily escalate into violence if no one intervenes, he said.

"I was involved with the murder-for-hire scheme and not the stalking case," he said. "The Metro Homicide Unit focuses on homicides, shootings and stabbings. We have a few cases where stalking can lead to homicide. People feel they can't get out of the situation or that nobody can help them. They need to reach out before it's too late."

He hopes the show will encourage more victims of stalking to seek help.

"There are cases where people do get killed," he said. "We need to jump in before it gets any worse. Oftentimes, abusive situations get out of hand and end terribly. This is where the public and the police need each other. We've got to try to put a stop to it before it's too late."

