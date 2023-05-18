ST. JOHN — The Indiana Supreme Court has declined to intervene in a long-running dispute over the price to be paid for 8.65 acres along U.S. 41 taken by the town of St. John in 2014 for redevelopment.

In a 5-0 order, signed by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, the state's highest court rejected the town's request for review without specifying why — a common Supreme Court response to transfer petitions.

As a result, the final word in the case is a 2-1 Indiana Court of Appeals ruling from January that the three Guzzo siblings who sued the town are entitled to 150% of the $1.28 million fair-market value, or $1.92 million, plus interest, for their former land holdings across Wicker Avenue from Lake Central High School.

According to court records, the town already has paid the Guzzos $1.28 million for their property and $664,337.53 in interest. St. John still owes the Guzzos $640,000 for their property plus additional interest until the judgment is paid in full.

The town respects the court's decision and is working on getting the dispute resolved, St. John Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez said Thursday.

This was actually the second time the lawsuit advanced to the Indiana Supreme Court. The justices were asked in 2019 to determine whether the wooded parcels that at one time were home to the Guzzo family still qualified as a residence for eminent domain purposes — even though no one lived in the abandoned dwelling on the property.

The Supreme Court ultimately did not answer that question because the 2019 General Assembly changed the state's eminent domain statute in a way that appeared to favor a higher payment to the former owners: David J. Guzzo, Robert G. Guzzo and Betty Jo Keller.

However, Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent ruled in September 2021 that the Guzzos were entitled to 100% of the fair-market value of the property because the former home on the land had not been used as a residence since 2009, its utility services were removed, and it was listed for sale by the Guzzos as "commercial-industrial real estate."

But Judge Rudolph Pyle III, writing for the Indiana Court of Appeals, said Parent got it wrong because the plain language of the statute does not require the dwelling to be occupied or owned for personal use to qualify for the higher payment required for the taking of residential property.

"Because the Guzzos' real property consisted of property containing a single-family dwelling that was not owned for purposes of resale, rental or leasing, we conclude that the trial court erred by denying the Guzzos' request for the town to compensate the Guzzos at the statutory rate of 150% of the fair-market value of the property as residential property," Pyle said.