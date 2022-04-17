St. John Park Board could be disbanded

ST. JOHN — After a number of contentious meetings, a new ordinance may be the end of St. John's four-person Park Board.

Citing "divisive and unprofessional" behavior, St. John Town Council President Gerald Swets introduced an ordinance that would disband the Park Board during a Wednesday night special Town Council meeting. The ordinance would replace the board with a five-member advisory liaison, made up of select residents that would meet regularly and make recommendations to the town manager and the council. The liaison would have no budget and no statutory powers, Swets explained.

The ordinance comes shortly after Parks Superintendent Tyler McLead announced he would be resigning to take on the same role in Chesterton.

Swets made a motion to consider the ordinance on first reading, but Councilman Wayne Pondinas voted "no." Because the vote was not unanimous, the ordinance could not be passed. There will be a second and final reading of the ordinance during an April 18 special council meeting.

"I think everybody needs to look at this [the ordinance] and understand it because if you are just pulling it out of your folder now, how can we vote on this?" Pondinas asked at Wednesday's meeting. "This is typical of a lot of our meetings, we get paperwork handed to us at the last second and then you want us to vote on it.”

On Friday evening the Park Board announced an emergency meeting would be held to discuss the situation at 8 a.m. Saturday. Park Board President Mike Bouvat said just before the meeting that board member Mike Moffit had resigned.

During the meeting, the board agreed to terminate Park Board attorney Nicole Bennett's contract, "because her husband is the Town Council attorney and it is a conflict of interest," Bouvat said. The board then took action to hire other legal representation.

Swets said the ordinance had been drawn up at the start of the week, after a Monday night Park Board meeting where the current Town Council liaison to the Park Board, Mike Aurelio, was "disrespected." During the Monday night meeting, Aurelio was cut off on multiple occasions because he had not been properly acknowledged by Bouvat in what Aurelio said was an "unfair application of Roberts Rules," which govern how many municipal meetings are run.

“Now is a good time to make this change because it is time to start posting for Tyler’s [McLead's] replacement, ... and at the last park board meeting they [the board] silenced Mike Aurelio,” Swets said.

However, disagreements between the Park Board and the Town Council date back far before Monday night.

Politics in the way?

For many years in St. John "the Park Board and the parks were kind of nonexistent, nobody took it serious, there were no improvements being done,” said Johnny Boersma, who joined the board about two years ago.

Then, over the past few years, new members began joining the board, McLead was hired as superintendent and the Parks Department got more staff. Boersma said St. John parks have improved greatly. He listed the community garden at Patnoe Park, the restoration of several basketball and tennis courts, countless town events and the playground and skate park that are currently in the works, as just a few recent accomplishments.

Bouvat credits much of the board and the department's success to both McLead and Pondinas, who was the board's council liaison for the past three years — until January 2022.

Swets agreed that St. John parks have done well in recent years but also said the board did not communicate with the Town Council.

"My concerns with the Park Board started last year when they started working on some of the bigger projects. My ideas were kind of dismissed, and I was disappointed with that,” Swets said. "We [the Town Council] were getting no information on what was happening with the Park Board, we did not know about projects until they were completed.”

At the start of 2022, Swets decided to "shuffle things around," making Aurelio board liaison instead of Pondinas. Bouvat said he was surprised at first because he had gone before the council previously to request Pondinas remain the liaison. Bouvat and other board members even asked the council to make Pondinas and Aurelio co-liaisons, but no official changes were made.

Once Aurelio took over, disagreements about what his role should be permeated into board meetings. Bouvat said he felt liaisons should not actively participate in meetings; instead they should listen and report important information between the board and the council. Aurelio and Swets saw the liaison position as representing the council's perspective on the board, posing relevant questions and ideas.

“I was not in disagreement with these gentlemen on projects; to be quite honest with you, I think some of the discussions were politically charged," Aurelio said.

While Aurelio believes disbanding the board will remove an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, Bouvat said that maintaining an outside body with decision-making powers is a part of having a healthy system of checks and balances in government.

"We are just astonished and taken back that the council has taken this extreme of an action. ... The most disheartening of all of this is we had no recourse," Bouvat said. "For the Town Council to try to wear so many hats, it is going to dilute the effectiveness of the parks.”

The council will vote on the future of the Park Board at 5 p.m. Monday.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.