St. John Plan Commission rejects high density development, defers St. John Commons vote

Tim Kuiper, attorney for John Lotton — the developer of the project, said because the project was originally designed with 242 units in mind, the nearby roundabout was built to accommodate far more traffic. Kuiper also explained that much of what appears to be grassy area will include a hard surface underneath so that it can be driven on if necessary.

Flores suggested reducing the number of units to accommodate a road that loops around the entire property. However, Kuiper said the development already has "impervious surface almost all the way around it."

"It would be very unusual for any development to have a road that's fully around the lot," Kuiper said.

Because of how quickly "fires can spread between units" LaDuke said the development's fire walls may not be enough. LaDuke was also concerned about water access during a potential fire. According to Kuiper, there are 12 fire hydrants on multiple water mains within 300 feet of the development.

"Even if all the current town fire vehicles ... were to connect to all the hydrants over there, they still could not out-pump the amount of water that is running through those lines," Kuiper said.