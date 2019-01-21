ST. JOHN —With a cup of hot tea in hand, St. John Police Chief James Kveton took questions from residents early Monday morning as part of the department’s monthly Breakfast with the Chief.
Conversation topics at Aspen Café included concerns about traffic safety, department staffing and community outreach initiatives.
“The biggest complaint that all police departments get – doesn’t matter if it’s here, Gary or Chicago, any community anywhere – is traffic. Whether it’s speeding or going through stop signs,” Kveton said about U.S. 41 between 93rd and 77th avenues in St. John.
“I looked at my emails over the last three years or so and I’ve counted somewhere close to 300 complaints about traffic. It’s the biggest complaint we get,” he said.
The department’s “ticket quotas” – or “contacts,” as Kveton called it – were also mentioned in relation to the department’s efforts to crack down on violators.
“I think two contacts, three contacts over a 12-hour shift every day is reasonable,” Kveton said, adding that a contact could involve issuing a ticket or warning.
Julie Novak, a St. John resident and frequent breakfast attender, said she supported the department’s practices.
“When they are stopping them, most times they are justified. If you pull someone over and there is not an issue, there is no ticket. But if you pull them over for speeding, it’s a justified ticket regardless if you are saying we would like two or three tickets a day,” Novak said. “An officer is just not going to go ahead and pull someone over because he has to have a ticket.”
“That would be illegal,” Kveton added.
Kveton also updated the group on the department’s staffing.
The St. John Police Department is made up of 21 officers and six reserve officers who volunteer at least two shifts a month.
Deputy Chief David Demeter said the majority of reserve officers have been with the department for more than 10 years.
Kveton said the department has now required three officers to staff each shift.
The chief was proud to talk about the department’s outreach initiatives, including its #9PMRoutine.
The #9PMRoutine, which started early last year, is a social media campaign that encourages homeowners to lock up before heading to bed every night. The St. John police became the first agency in the Region to participate in the campaign, posting daily reminders on its Facebook page.
“This is so creative. Every day it gives me a good chuckle,” said Colleen Hansen. “I see people share the posts like crazy.”
New to the department is resident.stjohnpd.com, a digital program that allows St. John residents to privately provide information to the police department that would help them in a case of an emergency. This could include the number of people and pets in a home, emergency contacts and alarm information.
“Many times when an officer arrives at the scene of something, they don’t immediately know what’s going on for sure. This helps the officer know what to expect on the inside of the house,” Kveton. “Any information an officer can have ahead of time is not only beneficial to them and their safety, but it also helps the situation get resolved faster.”
Other topics of conversation included:
- The establishment of a Quiet Zone along the Norfolk Southern Railroad train tracks running south from 77th Avenue to Joliet Street. The quiet zone for train horns went into effect at midnight Jan. 1.
- The police department’s Police Data Initiative as part of President Donald Trump’s Taskforce on 21st century policing. The department regularly punishes specific data including crime mapping and traffic citation demographics to “build trust and remain transparent” Kveton said.
- Concerns involving snowplows pushing snow into front yards and sidewalks, blocking driveways and safe paths for walking. Kveton said community members are not permitted to shovel snow into streets for safety of drivers. He recommends plowing snow into grassy areas of the homeowner’s front yard.