St. John residents asked to give feedback on ARPA allocations

Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke requested about $1 million for his department. Many of LaDuke's requests related to purchasing updated gear for firefighters. He explained that 70% of the department's members have gear that is now deemed "non-compliant" because the department has not made a major gear purchase since 2006.

LaDuke said the current public safety building is also dated, as it was built in 2007, and since then St. John's population has nearly tripled and the fire department has grown.

LaDuke proposed renovating the firehouse kitchen as it is currently a small, residential kitchen. He said the department needs a commercial-grade kitchen as the department often cooks for eight people at a time. He would also like to create a clean storage area in the downtown portion of the firehouse so that gear and equipment carrying cancer-causing chemicals are kept separate from living quarters.

Both the police and fire departments requested funds for additional hires.

The Police Department's $970,083 request also included funds for two license plate readers and two additional squad cars to replace some of the aging vehicles in the department's fleet.

The Parks Department had three main projects needing ARPA funds: a pickleball court to the east of the Gates skate park currently under construction, a pavilion and restroom at the Gates park and the repaving of the walking paths at Settlers Court. The total Parks Department request was $590,800.