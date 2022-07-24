St. John residents asked to give feedback on ARPA allocations

ST. JOHN — St. John residents can now give feedback on a proposed spending plan for the $4.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding the town was awarded.
The St. John Town Council has had multiple meetings discussing the ARPA process. Department heads presented a "wish list" of ARPA allocations during a June meeting.
Now the list of potential allocations has been posted to the town website, and residents can give feedback on the list by emailing ARPA@stjohnin.gov or by attending a special study session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. John Town Hall.
People are also reading…
The council will also hold a public hearing before any ARPA funds are actually appropriated.
The Public Works Department had the largest request, totaling about $3 million. The money would be used for a number of infrastructure-related projects such as completing a full reclamation of 85th Avenue, resurfacing 93rd Avenue from Marquette Street to Clarmonte Drive and repaving 93rd Avenue from Marquette Street to Blaine Street.
The department also requested $480,000 to replace two of the town's dump trucks, which are both over 15 years old. The final public works request was a new barn to store road salt. A larger barn would allow the town to house salt for the entire year, saving delivery costs.
Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke requested about $1 million for his department. Many of LaDuke's requests related to purchasing updated gear for firefighters. He explained that 70% of the department's members have gear that is now deemed "non-compliant" because the department has not made a major gear purchase since 2006.
LaDuke said the current public safety building is also dated, as it was built in 2007, and since then St. John's population has nearly tripled and the fire department has grown.
LaDuke proposed renovating the firehouse kitchen as it is currently a small, residential kitchen. He said the department needs a commercial-grade kitchen as the department often cooks for eight people at a time. He would also like to create a clean storage area in the downtown portion of the firehouse so that gear and equipment carrying cancer-causing chemicals are kept separate from living quarters.
Both the police and fire departments requested funds for additional hires.
The Police Department's $970,083 request also included funds for two license plate readers and two additional squad cars to replace some of the aging vehicles in the department's fleet.
The Parks Department had three main projects needing ARPA funds: a pickleball court to the east of the Gates skate park currently under construction, a pavilion and restroom at the Gates park and the repaving of the walking paths at Settlers Court. The total Parks Department request was $590,800.
The Building and Planning Department, the IT Department and the Administrative Department requested a total of $1,522,666. The majority of the requested funds would go towards six high-wind tornado sirens and updated software for the Building and Planning Department. Sergio Mendoza, director of the Building and Planning Department, said the new software would make the permitting process more efficient.
The drafted plan also set aside $70,500 for local nonprofits. The money would go toward the Tri-Town Safety Village, the Lake Central Education Foundation, Dollars for Scholars and the St. John Volunteer Fire Department training site.