St. John residents voice concerns about unearthed Facebook posts from town manager

ST. JOHN — Multiple St. John residents have circulated screenshots depicting Facebook posts made by Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty in 2014 that the residents have called racist and offensive.

St. John resident Chris Creasbaum first made the posts public in a post he authored May 7. Creasbaum said he scrolled through Wiszowaty's Facebook in March when Wiszowaty was first selected as town manager and found the worrisome posts. He took screenshots but did not publicize them at the time.

The posts are not currently on Wiszowaty's Facebook page.

One of the screenshots shows a diagram of a ship used to transport enslaved people. Text beneath the ship reads “I don’t remember southern states complaining when undocumented workers came over like this."

A screenshot of the comments beneath the post shows comments from Wiszowaty that include: “I don’t think anyone should come over here illegally… it is a threat to our national security! Stop the STUPID…save America some money… put guard on our borders…> SHOOT TO KILL and I guarantee that (expletive) will stop! NOW for those lucky bastards here… we didn’t kick the darkies outta here…”

When asked about the posts, Wiszowaty said they were taken out of context. He said the posts show “bits and pieces” of a conversation between a friend and him, both on and off Facebook.

Wiszowaty said he posted the image of the ship to say, “we did not force Black people to leave the county once we abolished slavery, why would we force undocumented immigrants to leave?”

He said the comment beneath the image was written sarcastically and that his use of the term “darkies” was him using a word used by the friend he was having the conversation with. Wiszowaty said the friend is a black woman.

Creasbaum said he waited to share the screenshots until after the May 3 primary election. He created a fake Facebook page under the name "Reginald Green" and posted the screenshots on three St. John-related Facebook pages.

Creasbaum said he is upset with the Town Council for hiring Wiszowaty.

"They should do a thorough background check of the people they are putting in place," Creasbaum said. "Everybody’s got their own views, but when you hold a public position like that (town manager), that is not something you should air publicly.”

Wiszowaty said the individuals sharing the posts are “on a political witch hunt.”

“It is very political here in St. John, and it is just unfortunate that something like this was taken out of context,” Wiszowaty said. “I am not a racist person; racism is absolutely horrible. I don’t condone that [racism], that is not who I am as a person, that is not how I was raised.”

Wiszowaty previously worked as the director of community and economic development for Sauk Village and for Calumet City before being hired as the village administrator for Sauk Village in May 2021.

The council unanimously approved hiring Wiszowaty in March. He succeeded Chris Salatas, who worked as town manager from June 2021 to February and is now the Cedar Lake town manager.

“The town of St. John has gone through two town managers in two years, and you can kind of see that there is a political manhunt, and I am not going to fall victim to their tactics,” Wiszowaty said.

On May 13, Town Council President Gerald Swets made a post to the St. John Town Council Facebook page saying he is aware "of the comments made by Mr. Wiszowaty which have recently come to light."

"I have discussed the comments made with Mr. Wiszowaty, and am confident they were taken out of context, and do not represent who he is as a person," the post said.

