ST JOHN — The St. John Town Council, along with all appointed boards and commissions, will join together Thursday to host a Meet and Greet.
The event is at 6:30 p.m. at the St. John Town Hall.
The Meet and Greet is intended to be an informal interaction with elected and appointed officials to allow attendees and town officials an opportunity to have open and transparent dialogue, according to a news release. St. John residents and members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Boards and commissions to be in attendance include the Police Commission, Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Sanitary Board, Water Board, Economic Development Committee and Park Board.