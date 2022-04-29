St. John settles meeting minute lawsuit

According to records provided by Hernandez, missing Town Council and Redevelopment Commission minutes date back to July 2021. Missing Board of Zoning Appeals minutes date back to April 2021, and missing Plan Commission minutes date all the way back to October 2020.

After Slaven filed a formal complain with Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, arguing that St. John violated the law by not having the meeting minutes, the town responded Nov. 5, saying "the minutes are currently being transcribed."

On Jan. 4, Britt released an opinion finding "that the Town of Saint John violated the Open Door Law by not making minutes available within a reasonable time. As such, it violated the Access to Public Records Act by not supplying the requester with documents that should exist."