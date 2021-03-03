St. John Town Council accepts settlement agreement

ST. JOHN — The end is in sight for the town’s lawsuit with a local developer that has been ongoing for the past year.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the St. John Town Council accepted a settlement agreement between the town and BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC.
The settlement agreement comes more than a year after a lawsuit between the town and the developer was reopened after the new Town Council voted to begin the rezoning process for parcels apart of a previous settlement agreement.
Since September, the town and developers have been working toward a settlement, former Council Vice President Paul Panczuk told The Times.
The agreement accepted Wednesday doesn’t stray much from the proposed settlement agreements unveiled by the town in February, except it doesn’t include a fireworks show, or donated park land in a new, 160-acre property proposed by the developer.
Instead, the agreement states $160,000 will be donated to the St. John Parks Department for park improvements in the Gates of St. John, Council President Gerald Swets said.
Swets added the town will allow the developer to follow the town’s 2020 subdivision control ordinance, however, the developer won’t be allowed to have any part of residential lots on a pipeline, retention or detention easement.
The agreement also includes, but isn’t limited to:
• The dismissal of the lawsuit and underlying disputes
• Amending the sewer recapture contracts between both parties
• The donation of a 40-acre parcel, after the 160-acre “replacement property” sought by the developer is annexed into St. John with R-2 zoning
The Council ultimately approved the agreement 4-0 with the condition the replacement property is acquired and an annexation petition filed by Jan. 1, 2022.