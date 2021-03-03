St. John Town Council accepts settlement agreement

ST. JOHN — The end is in sight for the town’s lawsuit with a local developer that has been ongoing for the past year.

During a special meeting Wednesday, the St. John Town Council accepted a settlement agreement between the town and BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC.

The settlement agreement comes more than a year after a lawsuit between the town and the developer was reopened after the new Town Council voted to begin the rezoning process for parcels apart of a previous settlement agreement.

Since September, the town and developers have been working toward a settlement, former Council Vice President Paul Panczuk told The Times.

The agreement accepted Wednesday doesn’t stray much from the proposed settlement agreements unveiled by the town in February, except it doesn’t include a fireworks show, or donated park land in a new, 160-acre property proposed by the developer.