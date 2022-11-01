St. John unanimously approves 'good' budget, adds 9 town positions

ST. JOHN — St. John's 2023 budget includes a 5% raise for all town employees and hiring seven full-time and two part-time workers.

The Town Council unanimously approved the $25,693,313 budget on Oct. 26. Last year the town's advertised budget was about $24.3 million. Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty has said the increase largely came from the inclusion of more than $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Elected officials will get the 5% raise, too. Last year all employees received a 3% raise.

The budget created seven full-time positions: two police officers, two firefighters, a code enforcement officer, a parks and recreation coordinator and a public works crew member; and two part-time positions: one for a parks and recreation specialist and one in the clerk-treasurer's office.

"As things change within our town, our town’s needs change, our goals may change, revenues may shrink and expenses need to be trimmed," Wiszowaty said during the meeting. "We will be financially aware of what’s going on. We will be flexible to that change and we will work together to ensure the success of our community."

In September, St. John introduced a draft budget of about $28.9 million; however, the town shifted some expenditures around, covering some costs with ARPA money.

Initially, the budget included two new police cars. The vehicles will now be bought with ARPA funds, meaning ARPA money will be used to buy four new vehicles.

St. John was awarded $4.2 million in ARPA funds, none of which has been spent. However, the town plans to allocate $845,543.75 for the reconstruction of West 85th Avenue between Alexander Street and Lake Hills Drive. An additional $330,000 will go toward Fire Department gear.

“There is no perfect budget, but this one is a good one and should be adopted," Wiszowaty said. "Will we need additional appropriations? Yes we will. Have we done this in the past? Yes we have. Are we going to do this in the future? Yes we will."