ST. JOHN — When Tom Hocker first began documenting all the construction in St. John, he was driven by one fundamental question.

"Starting with a field, how do you make something out of nothing?"

“I was fascinated by how you can take a field, and with a few truckloads of sticks, make a personal space, a house, that people inhabit and make their own."

As Hocker began exploring the town even more, photographing celebrations, church services and neighborhood get-to-togethers, his initial question expanded.

“How do all these little units connect with each other besides just getting in each other’s way at a stop sign," Hocker said.

“I’m exploring how St. John is evolving a sense of community, given the fact that there’s no town center, there’s just a bunch of people moving in from different locations. It’s a hodge-podge collection of houses. How do you turn that into a community?"

For Hocker, it really comes down to "what brings people together?"

Over the past two years, Hocker has traveled around St. John photographing farmer's markets, schools, festivals, cemeteries, community gardens, garage sales, town meetings, local businesses and more. After collecting thousands of images, Hocker has printed and framed a select array to display at the St. John VFW Auxiliary Post 717. The gallery will be open to the public this Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the VFW hall is located at 10400 W. 93rd Ave.

Documenting St. John

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hocker started driving around St. John, just as a way to get out of the house.

Even though he's lived in the town for 20 years, he found himself discovering new areas.

"I didn’t realize how much was being built up in subdivisions," Hocker recalled.

The Texas native credits his interest in photography to the three years his family spent in Japan. His father was stationed at a military base in Japan and Hocker recalled being fascinated by the local carpenters that worked with hand tools.

"I think it was very important for my aesthetic development," Hocker said.

He went on to study photography at the IIT Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. In the 1970s and 80s, he worked as a public relations staffer, photographing the former Inland Steel Mill in East Chicago. A few years ago Hocker received a grant through the Indiana Arts Commission, or IAC, to make large prints of some of the photos he took at Inland Steel. He's also received a IAC grant for poetry writing.

After photographing some of the building in St. John, Hocker got the idea for a photo project that documented the town's history and growth. After getting approval from the town council, Hocker applied for another IAC grant and received $3,900. The town has been posting Hocker's work on Facebook for the last few months and the prints will eventually be hung in the Historical Society Room of the town hall.

Throughout the project Hocker said he would just "roam around" the town, stopping by block parties, open houses, construction sites, anywhere he saw people gathering.

“I have very few pictures that don’t have a human presence," Hocker pointed to a photo he took of a white cross leaned against a powerline. "Even this, there’s no person, but there is the human element of a memorial."

Hocker's images show how quickly the town has changed; from a farm community made up of German immigrants, to one of the fastest-growing communities in the state. The gallery includes a photo of John Hack's grave, the farmer that founded St. John when he immigrated from Germany in 1837. He also photographed a number of the town's earliest homes, structures that date back to the mid 1800s.

Pointing to a portrait depicting the Maxberry family sitting on the front steps of their farmhouse, Hocker said he "arranged one last playdate at grandma's."

Cindy Maxberry owned the farmland that was the last piece of property Schilling Development acquired to construct The Preserve subdivision. Hockery photographed the family as they hunted deer on the property in the fall of 2021. The adjacent photo showed the farmhouse being demolished just three months later.

“You had people moving out from the mills, first to Hammond out of East Chicago, then to Munster. Each of band of community was thinking they’re the last before the countryside, they’ll be the ultimate suburb… and so it’s very fragmented," Hocker said.

According to the U.S. Census, between 2010 and 2022, St. John's population grew from 14,850 residents to 22,847.

He hopes to build on the photography project, perhaps focusing on a few of the families he's met throughout the past two years, documenting their lives. Hocker is also working on a similar project with Kolling Elementary School. The school has a unit on "knowing your community" and Hocker said the Kolling principal approached him about displaying photos depicting St. John.

Throughout the project, Hocker said people were generally pretty excited to be included. Armed with his colorful business cards, Hocker would approach residents with the same pitch every time.

“I said, 'I’m telling the story of St. John and I would like to add your story to it.'"

For now, Hocker said he thinks the story of St. John is still evolving.

PHOTOS: St. John photographer documents the town