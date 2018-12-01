ST. JOHN — Police Chief James Kveton is being accused by officers in the department of harassment and creating a hostile work environment; however, not all details of the situation are known, town officials said.
A CBS 2 Chicago report from Friday says five officers approached the town clerk-treasurer, and several other patrolmen contacted the news station, to share workplace experiences that involved harassment, fear and a quota for the number of tickets issued each day. By Nov. 20, five police officers had made formal reports to the clerk, according to the news report.
A letter issued to St. John Town Council members Thursday from the clerk's office outlined the officers' allegations and included a request to put the police chief on administrative leave during the investigation.
Town Council President Christian Jorgensen said the information known right now is very limited. Employee complaints in the Police Department are handled by the Police Commission, not by the Town Council, he said, calling the situation “odd.”
“It sounds like a lot of people are upset and are looking to express that but don't necessarily want to be named,” Jorgensen said. “I think perhaps the media should take a scrutinizing eye in the process here.”
Kveton himself said he did not know all of the factors and information of the complaints.
“Until I know the different concerns and accusations, it wouldn't be fair for me to put out a one-sided response,” Kveton said. “When I know more, I will be able to accurately respond.”
The letter, written by Cpl. Steven Rudzinski and provided to The Times, claimed to reflect the majority of patrol officers in the department. St. John officers were not named in the letter because of “fear of retaliation from the administration.”
"People are afraid of losing their jobs. We have officers with years on that are applying with other departments," Rudzinski said.
Rudzinski said Chief Kveton allegedly battered an officer for turning in his time sheet late. The incident was allegedly reported, but no administrative action has been taken and the supervisor who took the report was “forced to resign,” the letter states.
"I believe that a police officer was battered by the chief of police, that the officer filed a legitimate complaint up the chain of command and that that complaint has been mismanaged by the chief of police," retired federal officer David Delgado said. "I also believe certain town officials, in cooperation with the chief, have attempted to cover up the incident."
“The police officers, town residents and myself are asking that the chief be suspended pending a thorough investigation by the Indiana State Police,” Delgado continued. “I am personally asking that the chief resign from his position immediately as up to 12 of his officers, town residents and I have a total lack of confidence in his ability to lead the St. John Police Department."
Jorgensen said there was a previous investigation conducted by the Police Commission. He said officers have two avenues to raise concerns and complaints: making a formal, legal complaint and going before the Police Commission.
“The whole process has been very odd,” Jorgensen said. “The accusers seem to know the matter was brought before the Police Commission, and the Police Commission conducted an investigation, in which there were two hearings from what I was told. It sounds like somebody doesn't like what went down with the Police Commission's investigation.”
Kveton was appointed chief Jan. 1, 2016. He has worked in law enforcement for almost 35 years. He previously worked in Illinois locales, including 30 years at the Elmhurst Police Department.