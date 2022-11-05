Ward 3 candidates look to maintain controlled growth in St. John

ST. JOHN — The race for St. John's Ward 3 council seat is all about ensuring that the town maintains controlled growth and sufficient infrastructure.

Town Council President Gerald Swets, a Republican, and Bill "Billy" Manousopoulos, who is running as an independent, listed responsible growth as a top priority.

First elected in 2018, Swets originally ran for office because he was "frustrated by the unbridled residential growth in town." Since being on the council, Swets said, he was proud to shut down a development that would have brought rental apartments to the Gates of St. John.

He also said the council has been able to maintain and improve town infrastructure, spending $6 million on road resurfacing, beginning construction on the 93rd Avenue-U.S. 41 intersection and approving funding for the first phase of the Cline Avenue extension, which will stretch from 93rd to 101st avenues.

Swets hopes to expand the town's park system, move forward with the riverfront district project and create a community center.

"I have a proven record of promoting fiscal responsibility, transparency and controlled growth, and wish to continue our work, making improvements where we can, while also maintaining our rich history and the current feel of our community," Swets wrote in an email to the Times.

Manousopoulos also hopes to move forward with a community center. His other priorities include maintaining needed infrastructure, ensuring that developers are "paying their fair share," maintaining a balanced budget and reinstating the Park Board. The council dissolved the Park Board in April because of tensions between board members and council members.

He wants to "bring back the system of checks and balances, not the current Town Council approach of total control over all budgets," he wrote in an email to the Times.

If elected, Manousopoulos said, he would hold regular forums with residents outside Town Council meetings. He said he wants to give community members a space to share their thoughts in a less formal setting without time constraints.