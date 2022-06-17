WATCH NOW: Lake Central High School displays new war memorial

ST. JOHN — Lake Central High School has a new memorial to honor former students who lost their lives in military service to the country.

The memorial was revealed to Gold Star families, community members and some staff last month after a five-year process to create it.

The memorial was designed by Paul Volk, an art teacher at the high school, in collaboration with teacher Tom Clark and retired teacher Louise Tallent. They also involved students in the preparation for the ceremony.

Clark, a history teacher, is particularly interested in the military history of the United States. He created a museum to display his many pieces of memorabilia and began looking into the idea of a memorial after hearing a student ask why there was not a memorial for LCHS students who died in service during the Vietnam War.

Clark said he originally thought there were no Lake Central graduate deaths in Vietnam, but he eventually found names and decided to honor those from Vietnam, Korea and World War II.

Clark said there are two from World War I, nine from World War II, one from the Korean War, six from the Vietnam War and two from the most recent wars in the Middle East.

“It’s been a rewarding project. It's like therapy for these families,” Clark said.

He said there were a lot of families he spoke to years ago for interviews in the museum. He said it was interesting to see them again.

“The families were really appreciative,” Clark said.

Volk said originally the plaque just had the names of those who died, but he wanted it to be more memorable. He was able to obtain pictures to include of those who died in action.

They wanted to present the memorial close to Memorial Day, so they decided to wait until mid-May to hold the ceremony, despite being ready as of November.

Volk said it was nerve-wracking to actually present his design, but he was honored to do so. He said he knew it was more than just an art installation due to its military importance.

“When it was unveiled, people were speechless. They appreciated it for their loved ones,” Volk said.

Amanda Norcott, a junior at LCHS, helped organize the war memorial ceremony. She made the flyers that were handed out to everybody, including invitations and a website.

“It was really powerful and emotional. A lot of families did attend,” Norcott said.

Thomas Golumbeck, a counselor at LCHS, is a member of one of the Gold Star families who was invited. He said it was very touching. His grandfather was killed in World War II. He said his mother was very proud and touched during the ceremony.

The grandfather lived in Schererville, and they were unsure if he graduated, so the school also provided an honorary diploma.

“They did a really good job of keeping it under wraps. We appreciated it,” Golumbeck said.

