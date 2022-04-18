WATCH NOW: St. John council votes 3-2 to eliminate town park board

ST. JOHN — As expected, the St. John Town Council agreed Monday to dissolve the board that oversees the town's parks and replace it with a solely advisory panel tasked with making parks-related recommendations to the town council and manager.

The council voted 3-2 to adopt the ordinance eliminating the Park Board, with Councilmen Mike Aurelio, Bryan Blazak and Gerald Swets in favor, and Councilmen Wayne Pondinas and Michael Schilling opposed.

The whole thing took less than five minutes, including the time needed to convene the special council meeting.

Swets, the council president, identified Ordinance 1764 — restructuring the Department of Parks and Recreation — as the first item up for business. Blazak moved to adopt it on second and final reading, and his motion was seconded by Aurelio.

It might have been over in two minutes had Pondinas not spoken up to condemn the council's decision to eliminate the Park Board.

Pondinas said the hasty adoption of the ordinance eliminating the Park Board, which first was introduced at a special town council meeting Wednesday, appears to ignore the public interest because there was little notice of its initial filing and no opportunity for public comment at Monday's meeting.

"You're afraid of what they're going to say. Or maybe you're afraid of the truth?" Pondinas asked. "I think it's the actions of this Town Council that caused this disruption in the parks department."

Pondinas said he believes the problems with the Park Board began when Aurelio took over as council liaison to the board. He said that prior to the changeover, the board had "a lot of accomplishments."

"You talk about how the board is not functioning right? How do we function as a Town Council? That Park Board functions better than we do — way better than we do," Pondinas said. "We're the laughingstock of this community. They (the Park Board) know what they're doing."

"Shame on you. Shame on you," he added.

Swets did not respond to Pondinas' remarks except to say, "Thank you for your comments there, Wayne." Swets then proceeded with the successful vote to dissolve the board.

Last week, Swets cited "divisive and unprofessional" behavior as the basis for his proposal to eliminate the board and replace it with an advisory panel.

Specifically, he said that at a recent Park Board meeting, the council's representative, Aurelio, was "silenced" on multiple occasions.

Swets also cited an ongoing lack of communication between the board and council, particularly in connection with large park projects.

"My ideas were kind of dismissed, and I was disappointed with that," Swets said. "We were getting no information on what was happening with the Park Board; we did not know about projects until they were completed."

Aurelio also said that as the council liaison, he was supposed to represent the council's perspective on the board, posing relevant questions and suggesting new ideas, which rarely was welcomed by the Park Board members.

"I think some of the discussions were politically charged," Aurelio said.

The ordinance eliminating the board comes on the heels of Parks Superintendent Tyler McLead announcing his plan to resign his post to take on an identical role in Chesterton.

