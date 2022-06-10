WATCH NOW: St. John department heads share 'wish list' of ARPA allocations

ST. JOHN — During a Wednesday night meeting, St. John department heads shared ideas on how to spend the some $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received.

St. John began the ARPA planning process in April, working with Trista Hudson of Cender|Dalton Municipal Advisors to learn how the funds could be spent. Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty then began meeting with department heads compiling a "wish list" of their needs.

An ARPA committee was ultimately formed, made up of Wiszowaty, Hudson, Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez and all five department heads.

The department heads made formal ARPA funding requests during a Wednesday study session. Each gave presentations outlining what the funding would be used for and then answered specific town council questions.

Town Council President Gerald Swets, Ward-3, said after the study session, the list of requests will be "fine-tuned" and then put on the town website so residents can give feedback.

Wiszowaty said once a spending plan has been drafted, the town will hold public hearings before making appropriations.

The St. John Public Works Department had the largest request with about $3 million. The money would be used for a number of infrastructure-related projects such as completing a full reclamation of 85th Avenue, resurfacing 93rd Avenue from Marquette Street to Clarmonte Drive and repaving 93rd Avenue from Marquette Street to Blaine Street.

The Public Works Department also requested $480,000 to replace two of the town's dump trucks, which are both over 15 years old. The final public works request was a new barn to store road salt. A larger barn would allow the town to house salt for the entire year, saving delivery costs.

The estimated cost of the barn was about $250,000, though the town would likely have to buy land to build the barn on as well.

St. John Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke requested about $1 million for his department. Many of LaDuke's requests related to purchasing updated gear for firefighters. He explained that 70% of the department's members have gear that is now deemed "non-compliant" because the department has not made a major gear purchase since 2006.

LaDuke said the current public safety building is also dated as it was built in 2007. Since then St. John's population has nearly tripled and the fire department has grown.

LaDuke proposed renovating the firehouse kitchen as it is currently a small, residential kitchen. He said the department needs a commercial-grade kitchen as the department often cooks for eight people at a time.

LaDuke would also like to create a clean storage area in the downtown portion of the firehouse, so that gear and equipment carrying cancer-causing chemicals are kept separate from living quarters.

Both the police and fire departments requested funds for two additional full-time personnel for each department. If approved, the new hires would bring the police department to 26 officers.

St. John Police Chief Steve Flores said he would like to have a minimum of three officers on a shift at all times instead of just two. To do that, Flores said the department would need about 28 officers.

“With our population right now, according to the national standard we should be at about 40 officers,” Flores said. “With as fast as the town is growing, it is crucial (we hire more officers) and it is dangerous to have two officers out there.”

Flores' $970,083 request also included funds for two license-plate readers and two additional squad cars to replace some of the aging vehicles in the department's fleet.

Wiszowaty said the Parks Department had three main projects needing ARPA funds: a pickleball court to the east of the Gates Skatepark currently under construction, a pavilion and restroom at the Gates park, and the repaving of the Lake Hills trail. The total Parks Department request was $490,800.

Both the Building and Planning Department and the IT Department requested a total of $816,000 for a new software system.

St. John Director of Building and Planning Sergio Mendoza said the upgraded software would integrate land-mapping programs, land inspections and property history. With the new software, residents and business owners would be able to monitor the status of their permits online.

The town's current drafted spending plan also includes $73,000 which would be divided amongst several local nonprofits and $175,000 for essential worker premium pay.

The draft plan said Hernandez recommended paying all current St. John employees who worked in-person during 2021, $1.00 per hour worked with a maximum of $2,000 per employee. The plan states that elected officials are not eligible for premium pay.

The ARPA committee plans on drafting a complete spending recommendation before the end of July.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.