WATCH NOW: St. John hires former Dyer parks superintendent

ST. JOHN — Dyer's former parks superintendent will now lead the St. John Parks Department.

Michael O'Shea was officially hired as the St. John parks superintendent during a Wednesday night Town Council meeting. O'Shea was hired with a vote of 3-1; Councilman Michael Schilling, R-Ward 2, was absent.

O'Shea, a St. John resident, worked as the Dyer parks superintendent for six years and has 16 years of experience in the parks and recreation field. He holds a Master of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I have a lot of ideas, a lot of plans that I would like to do for the good people of St. John," O'Shea said.

O'Shea was hired with an annual salary of $80,600. Councilman Wayne Pondinas, R-at-large, was the sole "no" vote. He voiced concern about O'Shea's salary.

O'Shea will replace Tyler McLead, who resigned in April take on an identical role in Chesterton. Shortly after McLead announced his resignation, the town council voted to disband the park board, a decision Pondinas strongly opposed.

"This board did away with the parks department, and we could have had Tyler, but Tyler, because of the political nonsense that was going on with us and them, left," Pondinas said during the Wednesday night meeting.

Councilman Mike Aurelio, R-at-large, said McLead was offered additional money "and he didn't want to stay."

“As most everyone knows, the previous park superintendent's salary was significantly low in comparison with other communities," Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty said. "This ($80,600) brings the salary to a competitive level and is more in line with where we should be.”

O'Shea will begin June 20.

