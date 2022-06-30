WATCH NOW: St. John skatepark give locals a safe way to enjoy the sport

ST. JOHN — Learning to skateboard in the streets of St. Louis, Missouri, Andrew Brown's, earliest memories consist of "breaking bones and living fast."

After first hopping on a board when he was six, the lifelong "adrenaline junkie" is now part of the crew crafting a skatepark in St. John.

While "skating where you're not supposed to skate," will always be a part of skate culture, Brown said the many skateparks popping up across the country in towns like St. John are helping beginner skaters hone their skills in a safe space.

"I've dealt with a lot of police and security guards, and they're not always friendly," Brown said. "To be able to build stuff like this and give it to the community and help the next generation is what we want. It's not for us, it's for the kids. To give them a safe place to come and practice and not have to deal with some of the turmoil of the past."

Creating a designated safe space was the town's intent when planning for the park began over a year ago. Located off Cline Avenue near the Gates of St. John, the park was designed by Los Angeles-based skate park company Spohn Ranch.

With a price tag of about $500,000, The Gates Skatepark will include a kidney-shaped bowl, a handrail, steps, a shade structure and a pump track — a hilly loop that serves as a sort of "treadmill for skateboarding or biking," Spohn Construction Specialist Jake Waltman explained.

The park will be all-wheels, meaning bikers, rollerbladers, roller skaters and even remote-controlled cars can use the space.

When town officials began to notice kids were skating in local parking lots and using park equipment to perform tricks, the need for a skatepark became apparent.

"Now they have something to jump on that's not going to hurt," Councilman Wayne Pondinas, R-at large, said.

In 2018, Spohn Ranch designed and built a park in Highland, and the following year, the company built Hessville Park Skatepark in Hammond. As the sport increases in popularity, more and more municipalities are working with Spohn.

"There is definitely a big uptick," Waltman said. "We always say we're booked up and behind schedule for the next two years."

Waltman credits the rise in interest to the gradual destigmatization of skateboarding, adding that the sport has lost some of its "edgy, metal bite." There has also been more representation in mainstream media; skateboarding made its Olympics debut in 2020.

Town Manager Joe Wiszowaty said the town aims to provide an array of recreation options. He noted that St. John is also installing a new playground at the Gates, where families can play while skaters use the skatepark.

"You want to have diversity," Pondinas said. "We have baseball, we have soccer, but we didn't have something like this."

The project began in April and is slated to be completed at the start of August.

"If you're not a skater, you can't be trained to see things the way a skater does," Waltman said. "It's like asking a cat to bark."

Skaters notice the minute details that set parks apart, elements that may seem small "but make world of difference for skateability," Waltman said.

Every community of skaters has different preferences, Waltman said. A survey that asked what locals wanted to see at the park received almost 800 responses, and residents were able to look over early park designs.

"This layout and the way the park is put together is unique to St. John," Waltman said. "They (the skaters that frequent the park) will set the tempo here."

