EAST CHICAGO — St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home will hold its annual dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. March 18 at the Halls of St. George. This year’s theme is Hoops, Habits and Brackets, celebrating the kickoff of the 2019 Men's NCAA Basketball tournament. The dinner will feature a panel of local experts who offer their opinions and insights on the upcoming tournament, as well as food and a silent auction.
The cost is $125 per person, with all net proceeds going toward the needs of the children served by the Carmelite Home.
For more than a century, St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home has served children in need of a safe place to live. The home houses 50 to 75 children from infant through age 18 and is administered by the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus, Northern Province. The home is a 501c3 charity.
For additional information on how you can make reservations for the upcoming dinner, call 219 392-4107.