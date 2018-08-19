CROWN POINT — Linda Perez, executive director of St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter for the last four years, has resigned her position effective July 25.
Perez said she is working on a new nonprofit endeavor, the details of which she can’t fully disclose at this time. Perez said that nonprofit will impact an even larger segment of the community than her role at St. Jude House.
“I believe the answer to real progress and transformation is a strong authentic community connection and action,” Perez said. “I believe that when families, community groups and schools come together they create a thriving community. And that is one thing I am working on right now."
An interim director has not yet been appointed, according to St. Jude House staff. St. Jude House Board Member Pete Dragojevic said the board, which meets every other month, has not met since Perez’s resignation. Dragojevic said board members received a letter with “generic information about her not being there.”
Dragojevic praised Perez for her accomplishments. He said she has done an outstanding job of spreading awareness of St. Jude House and its mission in the community.
“Linda has taken the awareness about and mission of St. Jude House to the next level, especially in the law enforcement community,” Dragojevic said. “That is a hard accomplishment to hit.”
Dragojevic said Perez’ love of St. Jude House is reflected in the countless off-the-clock hours she spent on various projects.
For Perez, who said she will continue to be supportive of St. Jude House and domestic violence issues, her proudest accomplishment as executive director was working to expand awareness of domestic violence in the community, especially partnering with local law enforcement. Perez is also proud that, for the first time in the history of St. Jude House, she added a law enforcement representative to the board - former Schererville Police Chief David Dowling.
“I have worked diligently and courageously to be the voice of awareness on the issue of domestic violence and the work that we do,” Perez said. “I am extremely proud of forging partnerships because partnerships are so important in keeping our community safe, raising healthy children and educating them about healthy/unhealthy relationships. One of the strongest partnerships and collaborations has been with law enforcement. That has been extremely important because we have the same goal - serving and protecting those in our communities as well as putting an end to violence.”
Perez, a survivor of domestic violence, was recently nominated as a finalist for the 2018 Up and Coming Woman of the Year nonprofit category by the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association. In 2016 Perez received the Leaders and Heroes Award for nonprofits from the South Shore Leadership Center.
“I am super excited about that,” Perez said. “I am so honored just to be a finalist with so many other amazing women. I am extremely grateful, honored and humbled.”
Perez said the award not only reflects her work at St. Jude House but her other charitable endeavors and community presence.
“I actually have a vision for a bigger and better impact,” Perez said. “I have just established a woman’s ministry called She Is, which is a community of empowered women who encourage, inspire and support one another, creating love, purpose and connection for our families, friends and the world.” It will include a blog, bible study, women’s gatherings and events and inspirational product, Perez said.