St. Mary Catholic Community School graduates eighth-graders

  Updated
St. Mary's graduating class of 2020 with the Rev. Patrick Kalich

 Provided

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School has a long tradition of graduating its eighth-graders with pomp and circumstance.

This year’s graduation Mass and conferring of diplomas was in jeopardy due to social distancing restrictions. For weeks, the leadership at St. Mary’s, along with a special graduation committee which was formed, worried about the possibility of disappointing the students and their families by canceling graduation or holding it virtually.

With the date looming, a plan was finally decided upon that would allow the graduation to take place, live in person, while maintaining social distancing best practices.

St. Mary’s eighth-graders were able to participate in a graduation May 27 that was unlike any in the school's history.

While the students attended in the church, their parents watched remotely via Facebook Live. Students were required to wear masks and sit a minimum of eight feet apart in designated spots in the pews. Hand sanitizer was dispensed to each student upon entry to the church and other accommodations were made as well.

Even the class photo was untraditional. The Rev. Patrick Kalich, pastor of St. Mary’s, allowed a drone to be flown in church for a class photo.

“Parents and students seemed very happy that we were able to celebrate this graduation Mass, albeit very different than our normal graduation, to cap off a career for these students. It was a challenge to put together, but these kids deserved it,” said school principal, Tom Ruiz.

St. Mary’s is currently accepting applications for new students. Those interested in a curriculum offering extracurricular and service opportunities should visit stmarycp.org/school.

