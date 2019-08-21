HOBART — The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary hosts the HCI $6 Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 and from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 23 on the Hobart campus.
It features a variety of jewelry and other accessories.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary and be used in the 2020 scholarship fund, which benefits students pursuing a career in the medical field.
The HCI $6 Sale will be held in Rooms 3 and 3A near the west entrance at St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 South Lake Park Ave.
The auxiliary also hosts its Rise’n Roll fundraiser Aug. 30. The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon and features doughnuts, cheese, butter and a variety of other baked goods.
A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the auxiliary and will also be donated to the scholarship fund.
The Rise’n Roll Sale will be held in Conference Rooms 3 and 3A near the West Entrance at St. Mary Medical Center.
For further information call 219-947-6011.