12th annual Share the Love luncheon

The 12th annual Share the Love event on Wednesday at The Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cancer Resource Centre in conjunction with the auxiliaries of Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. Net proceeds from the luncheon benefit the Cancer Resource Centre, a program of the Community Cancer Research Foundation, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

HOBART — The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary in Hobart is looking for volunteers.

The auxiliary has been making a difference in the lives of individuals and in the health for more than 60 years, with more than 39,000 hours of service provided during each year.

Through numerous fundraising events and the hospital Gift Shop, the proceeds have benefited patient care services and the Auxiliary Helping Hands Scholarship Program.

Some areas where volunteers have worked include the gift shop, information desk, registration, waiting rooms, Mailroom, Pastoral Care and Fund Raising. If interested in volunteering, please contact the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.

