HOBART — The St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary in Hobart is looking for volunteers.
The auxiliary has been making a difference in the lives of individuals and in the health for more than 60 years, with more than 39,000 hours of service provided during each year.
Through numerous fundraising events and the hospital Gift Shop, the proceeds have benefited patient care services and the Auxiliary Helping Hands Scholarship Program.
Some areas where volunteers have worked include the gift shop, information desk, registration, waiting rooms, Mailroom, Pastoral Care and Fund Raising. If interested in volunteering, please contact the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-947-6011.