St. Mary School celebrates Catholic Schools Week

CROWN POINT — St. Mary Catholic Community School recently celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a variety of activities.

The festivities began Sunday with Mass, an open house and a virtual pancake breakfast.

On Monday, students honored the community by dressing up as healthcare workers, teachers, firefighters, and other local heroes. They also created posters for those heroes to show their gratitude of service and support.

To celebrate vocations, the first-and second-graders led the younger elementary students in the Living Rosary.

On Nations Day, students wrote prayers for the spread of peace in our country.

On Students Day, in celebration of all students, secret service agents, sports teams, and more could be seen filling the classrooms.

St. Mary's exhibited school spirit on Friday in their Wildcat Pride gear and played bingo in their classrooms with a video led by the eighth-grade Student Council.

Throughout the celebrations, students and staff alike displayed how they live out the national theme of Catholic Schools Week: share their faith, strive for excellence in all endeavors, and give the gift of service to those around them.

St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point offers grade levels Junior Pre-Kindergarten (for 3-year-olds through grade eight. St. Mary’s faculty teaches a curriculum supported by cutting-edge technology. Faith, Academic Excellence, Life Lessons, and Compassion are the pillars of the school. St. Mary’s is currently accepting applications for new students for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about St. Mary School or fill out an electronic application, visit stmarycp.org/school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.