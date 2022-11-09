St. Mary's in Crown Point knows the power of pasta

CROWN POINT — One day in November, rooms at St. Mary Catholic Community School become a working pasta factory.

For the school’s 61st annual spaghetti supper, the kitchen was where pasta was mixed with meaty or meatless spaghetti sauce. The main dish was carted to the teachers’ lounge for packaging for carry-outs or drive-thru patrons. Spaghetti-filled cartons then went to the music room for drive-thru service.

Meanwhile, the art room was painted with salads for preparation and packing.

Working in these rooms were hundreds of volunteers, including SMS students and parents.

Emily Briseno, supper chair for the fifth year, served 4,000 meals in 2021 and projected 5,000 this year.

“I like to increase it every year,” she said.

The school mom said she had 400 to 500 volunteer positions available, estimating that the midday and evening servings would have 300 volunteers. That included school parents and students, plus students from Crown Point and Andrean high schools.

While the school supplied pasta, Franciscan Health Crown Point donated meat and cooking space for the pasta.

Briseno estimated using 1,020 pounds of pasta, 640 pounds of meat, 425 loaves of bread, 350 gallons of spaghetti sauce and 5,000 desserts.

“The beauty of this project is the history and tradition of it,” she said.

The benefit began in 1962 when some St. Mary School mothers held the first supper. The idea was to combine motherly love for their children with a homemade dinner to help the school.

Over the years, all that spaghetti has provided playground equipment, library books, computers, science lab equipment, educational assemblies and art lessons.

“We put so much care” into the supper, Briseno said. “People see how much we love the school, and we serve them some good spaghetti.”

Nicole Rosinski, a school mom working in the kitchen, said the supper has become “very popular. Not just the school, but the church and community.”

Peter Briseno, Emily’s husband, said the supper was the favorite event for Patricia Morse, his late mother-in-law: “She loved how involved the community was.”

“My kids run up and down the halls. There’s so many people here, we don’t have to worry where our kids are.”

Wendy Evenson, directing the packaging room, cited the sense of community and tradition.

“Everyone pitches in. It brings people together,” she said. “Teamwork makes dreams work.”

Volunteers wrote friendly messages, such as “Good day” and “Enjoy,” on serving containers.

Gavin Cipowski, 13, transported containers of spaghetti for packaging. “I see elderly people with smiles on their faces because they’re getting fed,” the seventh-grader said. “I’ve seen little kids also very excited.”

For Ari Robinson, 13, an eighth-grade drive volunteer, “it’s really good to help people and give them food. It’s a good way to interact with the community.”

Volunteer Babette Peterson, a school grandmother, said she "loves the camaraderie. Everyone works together for a common goal.”

Maria and Eric Calzonzi volunteered in the carryout room. “I enjoy being with parents at the school,” Maria said, “and there’s the spaghetti.”

SMS Principal Thomas Ruiz noted that the supper reflects his main theme this year: It’s so good to have everyone back in 2019.

Kathy Tomko, a 1974 St. Mary’s graduate, picked up five meals. “I love the spaghetti,” she said. “Everyone loved my mother’s recipe, but I prefer St. Mary’s.”

Linda Kay of Crown Point picked up two meals. “We recently moved here," she said, "and this is a good way to connect with the community.”