HAMMOND — A newborn baby girl was surrendered Friday to Franciscan Health via the hospital's Safe Haven Baby Box, officials say.
Monica Kelsey said staff was notified as soon as the infant's mother opened the outside door and immediately jumped into action, retrieving the newborn within 90 seconds before providing medical care.
"The hospital staff worked flawlessly," said Kelsey, the organization's founder and CEO. "I want to personally thank the brave mother that carried her child to term, kept her safe and then exercised her rights under the Safe Haven law and surrendered her newborn in our box."
Kelsey said the "healthy and perfect" newborn is the first to be surrendered to the Hammond hospital after box's installation less than 30 days ago. She is also the third baby to be placed in a Safe Haven box for the state of Indiana during the past two years.
The girl has since been released from Franciscan Health and is now in the custody of the Department of Child Services to find "her forever family."
The baby's mother, who isn't from the Hammond area, contacted Kelsey's organization a few days after surrendering the newborn. Kelsey said they are providing the woman with resources and necessary support.
"This brave young mom is exactly why I fight so hard to give moms more options," Kelsey said. "If you would like to adopt this little girl, contact your local Department of Social Services and register as a foster/adoption family. There are thousands of kids in foster care looking for forever families."